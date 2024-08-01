Jennifer Aydin dragged for RHONJ reboot reaction: ‘I will go back to counting my Ferraris’

The trolls are coming for Jennifer Aydin as her behavior continues to outrage The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans.

Jennifer was slammed over the past few weeks, and not just because of her actions on the show.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jennifer had a Taylor Swift request that sent Swifties on a tirade against the Bravo personality.

This time around, Jennifer’s remarks about the upcoming RHONJ reboot have earned her more backlash, not that she cares at all.

The Instagram account @bravosnarkside shared a TikTok of several cast members weighing in on the reboot at a recent event.

After sharing that she knows Bravo will make the best decision, Jennifer admitted she doesn’t have a thing to fear before showing her true colors.

“People sit there and like, ‘Oh, what if you didn’t do the show?’ I mean I don’t know. I guess I will go back to counting my Ferraris and all the bathrooms and go back to my fabulous life,” Jennifer expressed before reiterating she plans to stick to being fabulous.

It didn’t take long for the comments section of the IG post to become flooded with haters bashing Jennifer for her response.

RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin dragged for reboot reaction

“Jennifer Aydin is dis-gus-ting and she does not have a fabulous life aside from spending her husbands money,” wrote one critic.

A different critic clapped back that Jennifer should go count all the women her husband, Bill Aydin, has cheated on her with over the years.

“She should NEVER EVER OPEN HER MOUTH AGAIN! No filter, no common sense. The most obnoxious housewife ever!!” read a comment.

There was even a critic who wondered if anyone could relate to Jennifer; we are guessing not many people can or want to.

Jennifer was accused of being scared of losing her job and was also called out for her snobbish attitude.

Another pointed out that Jennifer was trying too hard to portray her life as fabulous and that raises suspicion her life isn’t like what she is trying to make RHONJ fans believe.

“Jenn is the perfect example of,”some people are so poor, all they have is money.” hit back one critic, while a different one said, “Jenn seemed very bitter!!!! like more so than usual.”

Some critics blasted her as cringeworthy, while others called her out for giving off the vibe of a character from a 1980s B movie.

Oh yes, many The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans won’t be sad to see Jennifer go if she isn’t asked back for Season 15.

Here’s what we know about The Real Housewives of New Jersey reboot

Andy Cohen admitted the other day that Jersey was getting revamped and made remarks about the faces changing the landscape of the show, while Teresa Giudice had a message to Bravo.

Melissa and Joe Gorga have shared their thoughts on the show changing as the cast shake up looms.

We know there are a lot of rumors out there right now, but no decisions will be made until after RHONJ Season 14 ends. The highly anticipated finale airs soon, and Margaret Josephs makes quite a promise to fans.

Do you want to see Jennifer Aydin stick around for the Jersey revamp or get axed?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.