Daisy Kelliher shares ‘memories’ of Keith Allen relationship after Below Deck Sailing Yacht: ‘We had fun’

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 saw Daisy Kelliher and Keith Allen catch feelings for each other.

It took them pretty much the entire season, but eventually, Keith and Daisy did some kissing.

They were guarded partly due to Gary King and his feelings for Daisy.

However, that didn’t stop them from planning to meet up when the season ended.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Daisy confirmed on Watch What Happens Live that she and Keith dated after filming ended.

The chief stew has now given Below Deck Sailing Yacht a peek at her post-show relationship with Keith.

Daisy Kelliher shares ‘memories’ of Keith Allen relationship after Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Taking to Instagram this week, Daisy shared a carousel of her and Keith during their dating era. The IG Post contained 10 pictures of their adventures away from the Below Deck Sailing Yacht cameras.

“Keith and I dated casually for a year after filming. We explored the idea of a relationship but because of a few different reasons but mainly distance we decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote as part of her caption.

Daisy then revealed why she opted to share a look inside her relationship with the deckhand.

“I know everyone is invested in my life so I wanted to share some of our memories together. We remain good friends ♥️,” Daisy ended her Post, which she tagged Keith in.

Speaking of Keith, he popped up in the comments section to let Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans know things are all good with him and Daisy.

“❤️❤️❤️ these are such great memories,” he wrote.

Their Below Deck Sailing Yacht costar Captain Glenn Shephard and Below Deck Med alum Alex Radcliffe also showed up to express their thoughts on the romance.

Keith responds to Daisy’s post. Pic credit: @daisykelliher87/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy calls relationship with Keith ‘fun’

During an Instagram Stories Q&A session, fans had thoughts on the boatmance. One even pleaded with Daisy and Keith to figure things out.

“Hahahah we had fun while it lasted,” Daisy replied.

Another fan wanted to know if watching Season 5 play out made Daisy think about getting back together with the deckhand.

The chief stew admitted, at times, it was “cringe” to watch the season air, especially the flirting and romantic parts.

“But yes it’s also really tough and surreal it’s so weird looking back and no even knowing him to then dating a year and knowing him so well. It’s a strange experience but one I don’t regret,” she stated.

Daisy answers questions about Keith. Pic credit: @daisykelliher87/Instagram

Keith Allen and Daisy Kelliher weren’t the only Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 boatmance.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.