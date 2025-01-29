What happened between Daisy and Keith after Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher has set the record straight on her boatmance with Keith Allen.

The deckhand and the chief stew heated things up in the Season 5 finale, leaving the Parsifal III sailing yacht with a plan for Keith to visit Daisy in London.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were sure Keith and Daisy had become a couple after the show wrapped filming.

It turns out that fans were partly right and partly wrong.

Daisy appeared on Watch What Happens Live to dish all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht with Andy Cohen and Below Deck Med star Aesha Scott.

In true Andy fashion, he wanted all the dirt on things with Daisy and Keith.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher speaks out about Keith Allen relationship

Daisy admitted to Andy that she and Keith were never official, but they did have a relationship after the show.

“We dated for a year, but it was long distance, and it wasn’t ever very serious. We were in each other’s lives for a year, and unfortunately, it ended because of distance,” she explained.

Andy was shocked at how long they had been together. The host was also a bit confused by some of Daisy’s words.

“I feel like he wasted my time,” Daisy added before Andy questioned how that could be if they were never official.

The chief stew called things with Keith a “situationship” and clarified her stance on him wasting her time. Not going to lie; Daisy definitely seemed to be backtracking.

“We had an amazing time. It’s always sad when something ends,” she shared.

Daisy also spilled that she and Keith never once talked about moving to be close to each other or adjusting their lives to be together. That’s why she called the romance a situationship.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher reveals Season 5 ‘Rose and Thorn’

There was no shortage of drama for Daisy on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, that’s for sure. Daisy said she “hated” the season because of the negativity.

That negativity, of course, has to do with her two junior stews, Danni Warren and Diana Cruz.

During the Rose and Thorn segment on WWHL, Daisy revealed the best and worst parts of the season for her. Her Rose and Thorn happened within the same 24 hours.

“It was that really tough charter where they said I rolled my eyes when I turned back; quite a skill they have. And then, Danni went on to say that I created passion loss in her. That was also a first,” she stated, adding, “That same evening, though, Keith and I, that was our first kiss.”

Daisy Kelliher says the worst part of her #belowdecksailing season was… pic.twitter.com/PECMJ6nojZ — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) January 28, 2025

Daisy Kelliher dated Keith Allen after Below Deck Sailing Yacht, but they are no longer together. The chief stew remains single and living her best life as fans wait for Season 6 of the hit sailing show.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.