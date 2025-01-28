Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 6: Has the Bravo show been renewed or canceled?

That’s a wrap on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5, leaving fans wondering if a Season 6 will happen.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht has taken a hit following the sexual misconduct allegations against Gary King.

Season 5 was filmed right before the scandal broke, which caused a delay in it hitting Bravo airwaves.

The season played out with a lot of negativity, thanks to Gary, Danni Warren, and Diana Cruz.

That and more has added fuel to the fire that the sailing show has run its course.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what we know about the future of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Will there be a Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 6?

In the past, Below Deck Sailing Yacht would film in the summer right before or after Below Deck Med. We know that the latter did film Season 10 in the summer of 2024, but there was no word on the sailing show filming then.

When the Below Deck shows are filming, there are almost always photo leaks and details via social media. Since that didn’t happen with Below Deck Sailing Yacht, all signs point to a new season not being filmed yet.

Just because it hasn’t been filmed doesn’t mean Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been canceled. One Reddit thread has revealed the show will reportedly film in the spring.

Pic credit: @Traditional-Class934/r/belowdeck/Reddit

The fact is that with four Below Deck shows airing only on Monday nights on Bravo, the schedule can’t accommodate them all in one year. Based on the episode count, three shows can air in one year.

This means filming has been altered, which is likely what happened with Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The Below Deck 2025 Bravo schedule is full, so there isn’t even an opening for the sailing show to air on Bravo until winter or spring 2026.

Season 6 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht hasn’t been confirmed, but all signs point to the show’s return. After all, Bravo hasn’t paused or canceled the show, and that’s a good sign for fans.

Will there be a Below Deck Sailing Yacht revamp?

We are here for a Below Deck Sailing Yacht break and a revamp after the current season. The drama between Daisy Kelliher and Gary has run its course, and the toxicity of the stews was a bit much.

Captain Glenn Shephard needs to be at the helm again, but seeing him with just one returning crew member, like Daisy, would be a good thing. As much as we loved the Captain Glenn, Daisy, and Colin MacRae dynamic, that is no longer an option so it’s a good time for a revamp.

Keep checking back with Monsters and Critics for information on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 6.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.