Daisy Kelliher reveals she ‘hated’ Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5, calls out ‘negetive’ dynamic

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher wasn’t a fan of filming Season 5.

The chief stew doesn’t love watching the season play out, either.

In fact, she called it the “hardest” of the four seasons she has done on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Danni Warren and Diana Cruz are a big part of the reason Daisy isn’t a fan of Season 5.

The tension between the interior has been so bad the past few episodes, with Diana and Danni constantly complaining.

During an Instagram Q&A session, Daisy opened up about her dislike of the current season of the hit sailing show.

One fan asked Daisy which of her Below Deck Sailing Yacht seasons was the hardest for her to film. In a video, Daisy didn’t hold back from speaking her truth.

“This one by far. I hated this season,” the chief stew stated. “Which is a shame because I love filming the show but I really didn’t enjoy it.

Daisy didn’t love this season for a couple of reasons, and she shared those while bringing up the negative dynamic in the interior crew.

“Between the beginning of the season, like just finishing the reunion and having all that s**t to deal with, and then by the end of the season, I’m not used to having such a negative dynamic,” she expressed.

The Bravo star was bummed about the season because, as Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans know, Daisy loves being part of the show. That was not the case for Season 5.

“Usually, the stews are pretty fun. It’s usually a pretty fun show to film. It’s my job. I love yachting. This was not fun. So, yeah, I didn’t really enjoy this season,” Daisy shared.

The tension in the interior crew didn’t end when the cameras stopped rolling. In fact, the off-screen drama has proven there’s no love lost between Daisy, Danni, and Diana.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy shared behind-the-scenes moments

Despite her feelings about the season, Daisy let fans know there were some fun moments and shared them on social media. To tease the end of the season coming up, Daisy took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

There’s even a picture of her with Danni and Diana with smiles on their faces.

“Getting close to the ennnnnnddddd!!!! Who’s sad?! #belowdeck #belowdecksailing #ibiza #bdsy #europe #yachting #nbc #bravo #bravotv,” she captioned the IG post.

Daisy didn’t have the best time on the show this season, but she also isn’t here for the hate being spewed online. The chief stew had a message for the trolls, and she wasn’t the only one.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Dana Cruz and Danni Warren hit back at the haters, sending them horrible DMs.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.