Claire Spivey shares where she and Justin Duggar go for ‘fun’

Claire Spivey and Justin Duggar have been enjoying married life.

They haven’t been too active on social media, but yesterday, Claire shared a photo with a poll on her Instagram stories revealing an activity that the couple enjoys for “fun.”

Earlier this year, they did a short video for TLCMe. It was then that Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey revealed they reside in Texas, not too far from her parents. It wasn’t shocking, given he spent a lot of time down there while they were courting, but Jim Bob Duggar allegedly sold Justin a mobile home in Arkansas just before he married Claire.

What do Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey do for fun?

In her Instagram story, Claire Spivey mentioned she and Justin Duggar have been married for nearly three months. She shared a photo of her husband, Justin Duggar, while shopping at Harbor Freight.

On the photo, Claire asked followers if it was normal or “totally weird” that they went to the store for “fun.”

Pic credit: @claireduggar01/Instagram

The share was interesting, especially because both she and Justin have been pretty quiet since getting married. They haven’t embraced living life in the public eye, and Counting On fans have yet to get to know one of the newest daughters-in-law. Claire has shared some updates, including photos of her wedding venue, but not much else since the two tied the knot in February.

What’s next for Claire Spivey and Justin Duggar?

Obviously, followers are waiting for a baby announcement. It has already been talked about, especially with the lack of posting from Claire Spivey. She was pegged as someone who would embrace the fame, but now, she appears to be shying away from social media.

Justin Duggar is likely working while Claire remains at home. They chose to stay near her parents, which makes sense if they are choosing to start a family immediately. Hilary Spivey, her mom, clearly likes Justin, as she has praised him several times over the last few months.

At this point, Counting On has not yet been renewed by the TLC network. Viewers were hoping to get to know more about Claire Spivey as their wedding should be the next step in filming. However, with all that is happening, it is unclear if the show will be canceled.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.