Christine Brown shares pics of daughter Ysabel, fans sound off over Kody’s reaction to her surgery

After Christine shared a pic of daughter Ysabel, fans went off for Kody’s reaction to her surgery. Pic credit: TLC

Christine Brown shared pics of her daughter Ysabel, who underwent Scoliosis surgery last year, and Sister Wives fans sounded off about Kody’s lack of compassion they witnessed during the season finale.

Fans of Sister Wives will remember that during the season finale episode, Kody’s third wife, Christine, called him over to her home to discuss their daughter, Ysabel’s upcoming surgery for Scoliosis.

During their meeting, Christine explained that she and Ysabel would be traveling from Arizona to New Jersey for her surgery, which was urgent due to Ysabel’s pain level.

Kody angered fans when he suggested Ysabel fly alone for her surgery and refused to accompany her

Kody came across as more concerned with the risk of exposing the rest of the family to the coronavirus due to Ysabel’s traveling than he was with Ysabel’s wellbeing.

Although Christine and Ysabel expressed the urgency of her surgery and that obvious precautions would be in place, Kody suggested that Ysabel, who was 17 years old at the time, fly alone across the country to have the spinal surgery, and flat out refused to accompany his daughter.

Kody’s reaction didn’t sit well with fans of the show.

Over the weekend, Christine shared some pics of her and Kody’s daughters, Ysabel and Truely, posing outside.

Sister Wives fans took to Christine’s post to comment about Kody’s mistreatment of Ysabel’s surgery

Several of Christine’s followers couldn’t help but comment about Kody’s treatment of Ysabel and her surgery. They didn’t hold back from throwing shade at the Brown family patriarch.

One of Christine’s followers voiced that they wouldn’t accept the same behavior from their own husband and called Kody a “poor excuse for a father.”

They wrote, “If my Husband had said that to one of my children they would be out! Ysabel deserves so much more and so do you. Robyns kids come first and Maddie of course. You said to Janelle your kids need to come first so do it. Kody is a poor excuse for a father. You and meri deserve to have a show of your own. Xx.”

Another of Christine’s followers thought she should keep the children away from Kody, “Please keep the children from Kody. The meer fact that he would tell Ysabel to travel across the US to have major surgery By Herself, is so telling. He could give a rat’s butt about your children. Also when Truly was fighting an illness, he didn’t make sure she kept her fluids up and she ended up in the hospital. Just get them away from him.. Ysabel’s face just broke my heart.”

Christine and Kody struggled in their marriage this season

This season, Christine admitted that she and Kody had hit a rough patch in their relationship that started when she adamantly rejected his one-house idea.

Christine broke down during the season finale after she proposed moving back to Utah to the rest of the spouses, only to be met with nonacceptance.

Her sister wife, Meri, stepped in to console her when none of the other spouses, including Kody, offered to, and Christine declared that she couldn’t “do marriage with Kody anymore.”

Some fans have speculated that Christine may be moving back to Utah after all, given the circumstances, but it looks like for now at least, she’ll remain in Flagstaff with the rest of the family.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus on TLC.