Celebrity Big Brother: Who has the best odds to win Winter 2022 season?

The Big Brother house looks a lot like a Swiss chalet for CBBUS3. Pic credit: CBS

The Celebrity Big Brother season is underway and the 11 new houseguests are all competing for a $250,000 prize.

For any Big Brother fans who hadn’t heard yet, the celebrities are already playing the game this winter.

We won’t get to see the footage until the first episode on the Celebrity Big Brother schedule arrives on February 2. Luckily, since the season began filming already, there is going to be a lot of taped footage to fill out the first week of episodes.

Until that start date arrives, it’s interesting to note that the oddsmakers are already weighing in on who will win this season.

Who has the best odds to win Celebrity Big Brother 3?

According to sportsbook Bovada, Mirai Nagasu has the best odds to win Celebrity Big Brother. She is slightly ahead of Todrick Hall in the rankings, but these are the two clear favorites if the oddsmakers have it correct.

Below are the odds for each of the 11 members of the Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast. The number denotes how much money a person would win if they were to wager $100. So, for instance, the +300 on Mirai Nagasu signifies that if a person bet $100 on Mirai to win CBBUS3, they would win $300.

Mirai Nagasu: +300

Todrick Hall: +400

Carson Kressley: +600

Lamar Odom: +800

Cynthia Bailey: +900

Chris Kirkpatrick: +1000

Teddi Mellencamp: +1000

Miesha Tat: +1400

Chris Kattan: +1500

Todd Bridges: +1800

Shanna Moakler: +2000

If you know @MrJerryOC, you know he loves his reality TV! Don’t miss the premiere of star-studded @CBSBigBrother February 2 on @CBS and @paramountplus 🤩 pic.twitter.com/FDj2eorK6R — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) January 27, 2022

Celebrity Big Brother returns for the Winter 2022 season

There is a $250,000 prize on the line for the celebrity who can emerge as the winner of the Winer 2022 season. All of the celebrities have been placed in the house and it is going to be very interesting to see which one of them has what it takes to outlast everyone else.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Multiple episodes of Celebrity Big Brother will air each week, leading to the season finale that will air before the month of February has come to a close. It’s a relatively short season of the show when compared to summer installments, but there will be plenty of twists and turns to make it interesting to Big Brother fans tuning in each night.

A new house tour was released for Big Brother fans to see all of the changes that were made, and that includes the removal of one of the most familiar items that the house has had for many years. Things are a lot fancier for the celebrities as well, so the theme might seem a bit overstated at first.

As a reminder, the first episode of Celebrity Big Brother 3 arrives on Wednesday, February 2. There is then a new episode on Thursday, February 3, and Friday, February 4 as well. That should give viewers a lot of insight into the new houseguests and which ones might be the true favorites to emerge as the winner.

No need to guess anymore! Meet your #BBCeleb Houseguests! Which ⭐️ are you most excited to see? pic.twitter.com/BUxTspgeGF — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 27, 2022

Celebrity Big Brother 3 debuts February 2 on CBS.