Celebrity Big Brother spoilers: Who won the Power of Veto this week?

Celebrity Big Brother spoilers from the live feeds now reveal who won the Power of Veto today.

The Veto Competition took place on Wednesday, giving the nominees a chance to save themselves from the block.

It will be very interesting to see what happens at the upcoming Veto Meeting because the POV winner holds a lot of power.

As for what led up to all of this, Miesha Tate won the Head of Household Competition, allowing her to take over the power in the game again.

Miesha then nominated Cynthia Bailey and Carson Kressley for eviction. She was making a bold move against who she feels is the biggest threat in the game (Carson), but Cynthia and Carson still had a shot to save themselves in the Veto Competition.

Who won the Power of Veto on Celebrity Big Brother 2022?

Shanna Moakler just won the Power of Veto. This is the second time that she has won a Veto Competition already this season, showing that the other houseguests may not want to underestimate her in the game.

Some more news coming from Celebrity Big Brother 2022

Fellow celebrity Khloe Kardashian has revealed feelings about Lamar Odom playing on the show this winter, and Lamar’s team also put out a statement about why he decided to play Celebrity Big Brother. They used to be married.

And speaking of the former NBA star, Lamar Odom was very surprised a jury decides the winner for Celebrity Big Brother 2022. He was shocked and said that he couldn’t believe that “losers” were voting on the winner.

For any Big Brother fans who haven’t seen it, Teddi Mellencamp threw some cast members under the bus during her exit interviews. It’s not too surprising, as she was very upset about becoming the first celebrity voted off of the season.

Shanna Moakler now holds a lot of power that she can use at the Veto Meeting. She can strengthen an alliance with HOH Miesha Tate and keep nominations the same, or she can help her get Carson Kressley out of the game. Shanna has certainly a distrust of Miesha to other houseguests.

There are definitely some key episodes coming up on CBS, and here is the full CBB3 schedule, including a nice episode on the evening of the Super Bowl that should be quite interesting.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 airs on CBS during February 2022.