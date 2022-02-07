Lamar Odom on Big Brother: Does he have any idea what’s going on?

Former NBA star Lamar Odom is a part of the Celebrity Big Brother 2022 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Lamar Odom is on Big Brother: Celebrity Edition this winter, playing for the $250,000 prize that is on the line.

At times, it seems like Lamar has no idea what is going on with the show, suggesting he might not have done a lot of research about the reality competition before he entered the Big Brother house.

In his defense, Lamar did say that he had hoped Khloe Kardashian was going to be on this season of Celebrity Big Brother, so that might have been incentive enough for him to try out the show.

For any Big Brother fans who haven’t seen it, here is the clip from when Lamar spoke with Todrick about how he was dreaming about Khloe while living in the house.

Did Lamar Odom forget about the Big Brother cameras?

Recently, Lamar told the live feed cameras he had an accident in his bed. He told the other houseguests that it was due to some late-night snacks that he had taken on, and he certainly wasn’t shy when talking about the “accident” on camera.

It almost seemed like he had gotten too comfortable with the cameras after living in the Big Brother house for nine days, and that’s exactly how the producers like the houseguests to be. It leads to more unique footage and certainly a lot of buzzworthy moments on the feeds.

Lamar Odom appears lost on how Big Brother works

During the Sunday night episode (February 6), a segment was shown about Teddi Mellencamp getting voted out of the game. It included Lamar telling everyone to stop crying because nobody died. He had also been surprised that they walked an evicted houseguest out, and didn’t understand why it was a big deal that Teddi’s picture faded to black and white on the Memory Wall.

There have been additional moments shown on the Big Brother live feeds where Lamar has spoken out about the rules or has expressed dismay about the game itself. At one point, he expressed frustration that “losers” would be deciding the Celebrity Big Brother 2022 winner.

When Lamar used the term “losers,” he was referring to people who have been voted out of the game. Each season, the Big Brother jury votes on the winner, and that jury is made up of the previously evicted houseguests. Lamar didn’t even know that’s how the show would decide on its winner this spring.

Could Lamar Odom win Celebrity Big Brother 2022?

Lamar is having a difficult time being competitive in the physical challenges on Celebrity Big Brother 2022. Even with the games, like the one that the CBB3 cast played to become the second HOH, Lamar is struggling to do well against the rest of the celebrities. That poses a big problem for him to get far in the game.

At the same time, Lamar is friendly with everyone, and he is a lot of fun to be around in the Big Brother house. This sets him up to go deep in the game if he doesn’t quit. And since the celebrities don’t get paid their appearance fee if they quit, he should be around for a while.

With the right jury of people upset at each other over getting voted out, Lamar might just have a shot at winning the prize money. But that’s still a long way off. And with some of the competitions having a huge luck factor, it’s certainly possible he could figure out a way to win one or two of them.

For fans looking ahead, here is the full Celebrity Big Brother episode schedule for the rest of February. We should get to see Lamar Odom for at least a few more of them, if not the entire season.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 airs on CBS during February 2022.