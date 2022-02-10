Khloe Kardashian ‘thinks it’s great’ Lamar Odom is on Celebrity Big Brother

Lamar Odom is one of the 11 cast members playing Celebrity Big Brother 3. Pic credit: CBS

On the Celebrity Big Brother 2022 season, Lamar Odom is one of the celebrities trying to win the $250,000 prize.

While spending time in the Big Brother house, Lamar has talked a lot about his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian.

That includes a discussion with fellow contestant Todrick Hall about how he was dreaming about Khloe a lot.

It’s not the only time that the Kardashians have come up this season, as Shanna Moakler spoke about calling Khloe a donkey during an episode segment.

And now, a source close to Khloe has responded with her thoughts about Lamar playing the game, presenting an interesting look at the situation from the other side.

Khloe Kardashian speaks about Lamar Odom playing Celebrity Big Brother

“Khloé thinks it’s actually great that Lamar went on because it’s more an opportunity than anything else,” Us Weekly reported that a source close to Khloe told them. “It’s income for him and something new and exciting.”

It’s an “opportunity for him to get paid [and] to be back in the spotlight and to grow his fan base,” the source went on to say while also explaining that Khloe is not worried about what Lamar might say about her. She has reportedly heard it all before.

Lamar’s team also responded in the report by Us Weekly, revealing why he is in the Big Brother house.

“Lamar’s appearance on CBB is in no way a ‘ploy’ to reunite with his ex-wife. Lamar has moved on with life and is working diligently to build an image and a brand as a businessman in the athletic and entertainment industry,” a spokesperson for Lamar stated.

The source also stated that Lamar “will always carry a fondness for Khloé and her family in his heart.”

KUWTK | Lucky Number Seven | E!

Watch this video on YouTube

More from Celebrity Big Brother 2022 season

Lamar Odom was also surprised a jury decides the winner for Celebrity Big Brother 2022, saying as much while the live feeds were turned on. There are times when it seems like he is on the wrong show and actually showed up to the studio expecting to be on something else.

After her eviction, Teddi Mellencamp pushed Todd Bridges and Todrick Hall under the bus during some of the interviews that she gave. She was pretty upset about being the first celebrity sent home and Teddi didn’t hold back when talking about the other cast members.

Even though the season started quite recently, we are actually getting pretty close to learning who the Celebrity Big Brother 2022 winner will be. Before the end of February, the CBB3 jury will name its winner and that person will leave with a nice $250,000 prize.

Additionally, for anyone who doesn’t know, everyone on Celebrity Big Brother gets paid. It gives them all an incentive for coming on the show, with the added bonus that they could win some prize money by making it to the end or being the fan-favorite.

For fans excited about watching more episodes, here is a full CBB3 schedule that will play out over the next few weeks.

The shout-out to @todrick’s mom gave us all the feels! ❤️ Check out the #BBCeleb live feeds on @paramountplus for more memorable moments: https://t.co/kfG7aW6SK1. pic.twitter.com/YrmNuo9oaW — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) February 8, 2022

Celebrity Big Brother 3 airs on CBS during February 2022.