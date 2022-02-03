Celebrity Big Brother: Shanna Moakler once called Khloe Kardashian a ‘donkey’ on national television

Shanna Moakler is playing on the Winter 2022 season of Celebrity Big Brother. Pic credit: CBS

Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast member Shanna Moakler made a comment during the season premiere that reminded everyone about the time she called Khloe Kardashian a “donkey” during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show.

Shanna made the admission because Khloe’s former husband, NBA star Lamar Odom, is also residing in the Big Brother house with her this winter.

Shanna and Lamar weren’t shown speaking to each other much during the Celebrity Big Brother season premiere, but since the cast has already been playing the game for more than a week, we may get some footage of that quite soon.

The producers have already released a clip of Lamar talking about how much he misses Khloe, so this could likely be the focal point of a segment during one of the show’s upcoming episodes.

The producers also delayed the Big Brother live feeds, so maybe something very interesting has already taken place that they don’t want the Big Brother fans to know about just yet.

The story about Shanna Moakler calling Khloe Kardashian a ‘donkey’

It was back in 2009 that Shanna Moakler went on The Wendy Williams Show to promote her makeup line. She then took a jab at Khloe Kardashian Odom, calling her a “donkey” during the interview.

Khloe later took to Twitter and claimed not to know who Shanna was, which stirred up the controversy even further.

“Who is shana moakler???” Khloe wrote on Twitter.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I have no idea who this girl is but I guess she is talking about me. Talk on honey… I can care less LOL,” Khloe later posted.

While it was later suggested that this was a dig at Shanna’s popularity and that Khloe did know who she was, her Twitter posts sent a pretty strong message to her followers.

Khloe responds to Shanna on social media. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Twitter

Khloe responds to Shanna again on social media. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Twitter

Shanna was pretty quick with her response to Khloe, and it appeared clear that Shanna thought that calling Khloe a “donkey” may have been a step too far.

“@KhloeKardashian, you are right. We don’t know each other personally and I apologize for my comment this morning,” Shanna posted on Twitter.

Shanna apologizes to Khloe. Pic credit: @ShannaMoakler/Twitter

There is much more history between Shanna Moakler and The Kardashians than just this dust-up with Khloe Kardashian. Shanna has also gone after Kim Kardashian before, and since that happened before she made her comments about Khloe, it’s even harder to believe Khloe didn’t know who she was.

And then, there is the current relationship between Shanna’s ex-husband, Travis Barker, and Kourtney Kardashian. Travis and Kourtney are now engaged, preparing to get married, and planning to have a family together. That’s information that likely doesn’t sit that well with Shanna.

It could have been very interesting if the Celebrity Big Brother cast had one of the Kardashian sisters in the house this winter. Still, with all of the ties other celebrities have to that family, we expect the topic to come up in conversation this season.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 is airing on CBS during February 2022.