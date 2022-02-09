Celebrity Big Brother spoilers: Who was just nominated for eviction?

The Celebrity Big Brother 2022 season is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves. Pic credit: CBS

New Celebrity Big Brother spoilers reveal who the final nine HOH just nominated for eviction.

After Mirai Nagasu got evicted, a new BB Celeb was crowned Head of Household. We will get to see that competition played out during the February 9 episode of the show.

It was a late-night challenge, and some Big Brother fans thought Chris Kattan had quit when the live feeds didn’t get turned on. He had basically asked to be voted out at the Eviction Ceremony, but the houseguests were set on eliminating Mirai.

Kattan didn’t quit, though, and he was seen resting on the feeds as the other houseguests talked about the HOH winner early Tuesday morning (February 8).

Who got nominated for eviction on Celebrity Big Brother 2022?

Miesha Tate won the latest Head of Household Competition, putting her in the power seat for a second time already. She succeeded in getting Teddi Mellencamp out at the first Eviction Ceremony, but now she has to really get her hands dirty if she wants to eliminate a big threat.

At the BB Celeb Nomination Ceremony that Miesha hosted on Tuesday, she nominated Carson Kressley and Cynthia Bailey. This is a really bold move that Miesha is making and it certainly seems to indicate that she wouldn’t mind taking out Carson. It’s what she hinted was a goal to Chris Kirkpatrick, and when Chris was HOH, Miesha did push for him to make that move.

Carson and Cynthia will have a shot to save themselves during the Veto Competition this week, where six of the celebrities will play for the Power of Veto. If Carson wants to make sure that he stays in the Big Brother house for another cycle, he might need to win the POV and save himself from the block.

If Carson does save himself, the obvious choice as a replacement nominee would be Chris Kattan.

If you haven’t heard yet, Teddi Mellencamp pushed Todd Bridges and Todrick Hall under the bus during her exit interviews. She was shocked and disappointed about becoming the first celebrity eliminated this winter and she didn’t hold back when answering questions about her time on the show.

And for Big Brother fans wondering when the next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs, here is a full episode schedule for the BB Celeb cast. Even though the season is going to be completed before the end of February 2022, there are still a lot of upcoming episodes left to watch.

One of those upcoming episodes is even taking place on Super Bowl Sunday, giving Big Brother fans something to watch on CBS after the big game takes place.

Lamar Odom was surprised to learn that a jury votes for the winner, but he will likely be one of the people casting a vote for the Celebrity Big Brother 2022 winner in a few weeks.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 airs on CBS during February 2022.