Celebrity Big Brother spoilers: Did the Power of Veto get used?

Miesha Tate has a very strong resume on Celebrity Big Brother 2022. Pic credit: CBS

Celebrity Big Brother spoilers coming from the live feeds on Thursday have revealed what happened at the Veto Meeting.

A lot has been taking place in the Big Brother house week, including Chris Kattan quitting the game.

It was unclear how Kattan’s exit was going to impact the game, but the producers filmed the Veto Meeting, suggesting the show is still moving forward with an Eviction Ceremony on Friday night.

It will also be very interesting to see how the rest of the Celebrity Big Brother 2022 TV schedule plays out based on this news.

But first, let’s take a look at what has been going on in the game itself over the past few days.

Celebrity Big Brother spoilers about the Veto Meeting

To summarize what has taken place, Miesha Tate won another Head of Household Competition and then nominated Carson Kressley and Cynthia Bailey for eviction. It was a bold move on her part, but Miesha wanted to set a tone.

Then, Shanna Moakler won the Power of Veto. By winning the Veto Competition, Shanna got to decide if she wanted to save Carson or Cynthia from the block.

At the Veto Meeting, Shanna saved Carson from the block. Miesha then named Chris Kirkpatrick as the replacement nominee. This sets up an eviction vote between Chris and Cynthia on Friday night.

More drama from the Celebrity Big Brother 2022 cast

After exiting the Big Brother house, Chris Kattan has reappeared on social media. His exit from the game is going to be addressed during the Friday night episode, and with two hours to work with, the producers have a lot of footage that can be used.

And speaking of things happening outside of the house, Teddi Mellencamp did a podcast where she spoke about getting messaged by Shanna Moakler’s boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau.

According to the Real Housewife, Matthew “slid into” the DMs of Teddi after she was voted out of the game. Teddi says it is something she wants to talk to Shanna about after the season comes to an end.

Elsewhere, Khloe Kardashian shared her thoughts on Lamar Odom playing this season of Celebrity Big Brother. He has talked a lot about his ex-wife during the season and she is certainly aware of what has been going on.

Now that the Power of Veto has been played, a very interesting Eviction Ceremony is going to take place. It definitely looks like Chris Kirkpatrick is going to be the latest celebrity to be voted out of the game, but we will all have to tune in for the February 11 episode to find out for sure.

#CBBUS3

Todrick is telling MIesha that Kirk has f*cked with her game and she shouldn't trust him. Kirk made a final 4 behind her back.

Todrick is saying he doesn't want to be in the house with him and he thinks he's mentally unstable. pic.twitter.com/tKYs1krobv — #CBBUS3LiveFeedUpdates (@BBLiveUpdaters) February 10, 2022

Celebrity Big Brother 3 airs on CBS during February 2022.