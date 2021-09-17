Big Brother spoilers: Who is the new HOH on BB23 cast for final four?

Alyssa Lopez will get to help decide the Big Brother 23 winner this summer. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother spoilers will come from the live feeds tonight when we learn who has won the Head of Household Competition for the final four.

The live feeds will be down until the West Coast has been able to watch the Double Eviction episode.

This article will serve as a live blog and relay the information as soon as it has become available. So, make sure to come on by for those overnight Big Brother spoilers.

By becoming the final four HOH, that person guarantees themselves a spot in the final three, taking a huge step toward possibly winning the $750,000 prize this season.

Big Brother spoilers: Road to the final four Head of Household

If the feeds do stay down until after the West Coast has viewed the September 16 episode, then it will be just after 10 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. ET on Thursday night that information becomes available again. This is provided that they don’t wait until Friday (September 17) to play the HOH. Either way, we will share all of the details.

There arent many Big Brother episodes left on the schedule, showing how close we are to learning the BB23 winner. Ahead of that, Da’Vonne Rogers picked who she wants to win AFP this summer.

The fact that Tiff sent Claire home and now about to chill in the Jury house with her #bb23 #bigbrother #bigbrother23 pic.twitter.com/LCWVph3ATh — Bronze Skin and Hair Like Wool (@BronzeSkinBae) September 17, 2021

Big Brother 23 airs on CBS during Summer 2021.