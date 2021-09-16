Big Brother All-Star reveals her choice for America’s Favorite Player

Derek Frazier could get some votes when America chooses AFP or AFH. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother veteran Da’Vonne Rogers announced to the world which she feels should win America’s Favorite Player this summer.

Each season of the show, the fans vote on who they feel was their favorite player or houseguest of that particular summer.

The award has been named America’s Favorite Houseguest and America’s Favorite Player, with the winner getting a nice $25,000 prize for their efforts.

This has always been a way to ensure that the fan-favorite player from a season walks away with something, even during seasons where that player doesn’t make it to the final three.

On Big Brother 22, it was Da’Vonne Rogers who won the award. And on the BB21 cast, it was Nicole Anthony who was named AFH.

Who did Da’Vonne pick to win Big Brother 23 AFP?

“It’s going to be extremely disappointing if Tiffany isn’t this season’s AFP,” Da’Vonne posted on social media.

“Nothing else makes sense. She’s been CARRYING this season,” three-time former houseguest Da’Vonne went on to say.

How to vote in AFP or AFH this summer

During the final week of the Big Brother 23 season, CBS will ask viewers to vote on who they feel should win the America’s Favorite Player or America’s Favorite Houseguest award.

Everyone who was part of the BB23 cast is eligible in the voting, but the rules were changed a few seasons ago to state that the winner couldn’t also get this reward.

Since everyone is eligible, people like Derek Xiao, Frenchie, and even Claire Rehfuss could receive votes from the fans at home. It could be very interesting to hear who ends up being the top three vote-getters from the BB23 cast. Especially since Derek Frazier received so much support from America for the High Roller’s Room and BB Bucks.

