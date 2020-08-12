Big Brother spoilers: Updates from live feeds for Week 1 of BB22 cast

Big Brother spoilers have come quite often from the live feeds this week and it’s time for an update as Week 1 for the BB22 cast comes to an end.

The nominations have been made, the Veto Competition has been played, and the first Eviction Ceremony is about to take place for the BB22 cast.

The drama isn’t just playing out inside of the house either, as social media has been extremely active with pre-gaming rumors involving many All-Stars.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Big Brother spoilers: Updates for Week 1

Cody Calafiore won Head of Household and took over the power in the house. As a result of that same competition, Ian Terry, Nicole Anthony, Memphis Garrett, and Kevin Campbell became the first Have-Nots of the summer.

The Safety Suite twist then appeared, giving everyone one chance to compete in a Safety Competition over the course of the season. Kaysar Ridha and Janelle Pierzina played in the first one, Kaysar won, and then Kaysar chose to also give Janelle safety.

Cody had planned to target Kaysar and/or Janelle, so he had to alter his strategy at the Nomination Ceremony. Cody nominated Keesha Smith and Kevin Campbell for eviction.

Tyler Crispen, Enzo Palumbo, and Ian Terry were the three people who joined Cody, Keesha, and Kevin in the Veto Competition.

Enzo won the Power of Veto. At the Veto Ceremony, Enzo declined to use the POV, which kept the nominations the same.

At the Eviction Ceremony on August 13, it will be Keesha Marie Smith or Kevin Campbell getting voted off of the BB22 cast.

Cody currently has a majority alliance working for him this week, so he may get to have the final say as to whether it is Keesha or Kevin that gets evicted first.

✨ Take a peek at the main titles before tonight's all-new #BB22! ✨ pic.twitter.com/lS6fweDhTs — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 9, 2020

Big Brother spoilers from social media

A lot of drama has been taking place online as former houseguests and fans have been weighing in on rumors of BB22 pre-gaming. At issue has been the fact that groups of houseguests were strategizing before even getting inside the Big Brother house this summer.

Former winner Evel Dick Donato has been very vocal with his opinions about it. He even suggested that Derrick Levasseur had ruined the season with his alliance-making within the BB22 cast.

Derrick saw a lot of the rumors and took the time to address them on his own social media account.

Then there was Josh Martinez, who failed a COVID-19 test that got him removed from the BB22 cast and then showed up later on social media to state that he had been pre-gaming with people like Tyler Crispen and Christmas Abbott.

Happy belated birthday to #BBKaysar! 🎂 Watch the Houseguests celebrate his special day in the #BB22 house. For more fun moments like these, head over to the #BBLF: https://t.co/V7NkJ0ScYC. pic.twitter.com/aNAuiYkFcZ — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 11, 2020

New Big Brother schedule

Now that the first week is in the books, the Big Brother schedule is going to slide into more familiar territory. New episodes will air each Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday night at 8/7c on CBS.

The schedule shift is probably good news for CBS and the viewers, especially after some really rough ratings in Week 1. Some fans are saying it is the removal of Big Brother After Dark from Pop TV that has pushed down viewership.

The next episode of the show is on August 12, when CBS viewers will get to see the drama that took place during the Week 1 Veto Competition. It is well worth seeing if you haven’t heard about it.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.