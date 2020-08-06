Big Brother rumors: Josh Martinez tested positive for COVID-19, may have been false-positive

Big Brother rumors about Josh Martinez and a positive COVID-19 test have been floating around for a while. Now, the issue may finally have been addressed in a public way.

Right before the season premiere of the show was set to air, Josh took to social media to post about being healthy and safe. The Big Brother 19 winner also let everyone know he was off of the BB22 cast.

Now, a new report from TMZ is shedding a lot of additional light on the situation, including a revelation that Josh may have been taken off the show due to a false-positive test.

Josh Martinez and Big Brother 22

According to TMZ, the site has a source from production that states Josh tested positive for COVID-19. The source also went on to say that Josh was tested several additional times that week and the results were negative each time.

This all points to a false-positive coming up for Josh, but the production team just didn’t want to take any chances with the rest of the BB22 cast. It’s understandable from the viewpoint of the show, but also unfortunate for Josh.

Being on Big Brother All-Stars could have given Josh a chance to prove that he is a good player and that he didn’t just win Big Brother 19 due to a bitter jury voting against Paul Abrahamian. Now he doesn’t get that chance.

The TMZ report went on to state that this is the only person they know of that tested positive within the BB22 cast, so the rumors about Kaycee Clark having a positive test are likely false.

The story also underscores how careful CBS and the production team had to be when putting together the BB22 cast. Now that everyone is inside of a production bubble, the season should be able to go off without a hitch.

Big Brother All-Stars begins

The first episode of Big Brother All-Stars just took place on Wednesday night and the group already has its first Head of Household. Cody Calafiore won the power and he will soon have to come up with two nominations for eviction.

But before all of that takes place, the Safety Suite has surfaced on the live feeds. It is a huge twist that will provide some excitement during the first week of filming. It will also provide more footage to use during upcoming episodes.

Big Brother 22 returns August 9 at 10/9c on CBS.