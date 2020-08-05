Big Brother news: Josh Martinez reveals why he is not on All-Stars

Big Brother news about Josh Martinez comes straight from the source as the BB19 winner posted on social media about why he is not a part of the All-Stars 2 cast.

There has definitely been a lot of online chatter about Josh in relation to the BB22 cast, with some rumors that he was suffering through a COVID-19 diagnosis that ended with him getting removed from the show.

Those rumors morphed into revealing that neither Josh nor Kaycee Clark was returning.

Josh Martinez not on BB22 cast

In one part of the series of messages he posted on social media, Josh said: “Many rumors have been said in the past few days about me that I couldn’t address but to be clear my health is great. #bb22.”

Later, Josh wrote, “Don’t believe everything you read online most of the rumors about me have been false. To be honest I’m bummed that I’m not on but couldn’t be more grateful.”

Josh ended his final tweet by saying, “As a super fan I’m excited for this season and can’t wait to root for some of my good friends. Congrats to all the alum this szn and wishing all of them the best. I’m so hyped to enjoy the show as a fan & watch with all of you. Sending all of you good vibes.”

Below are all of the messages that Josh posted on the same day that the full BB22 cast was revealed.

Who was Josh Martinez on Big Brother?

During the summer 2017 season, Josh was one of the people who joined the Big Brother 19 cast. He was on an island for a lot of the show, but that was something that returning player Paul Abrahamian used to his advantage.

The final two were Josh and Paul, with Paul getting there for a second straight season (he lost to Nicole Franzel on Big Brother 18). A very bitter jury really didn’t want to reward Paul with a victory and Josh was named the Big Brother 19 winner.

It was going to be interesting to see how Josh could do as a returning houseguest, but that doesn’t appear like something that is going to happen in the short-term. That’s a shame too because he could have made for some very interesting television.

Make sure to take a look at the Big Brother schedule before things get started, as there is a Wednesday night premiere, but the show does not air on Thursday night during the debut week.

Big Brother returns August 5 at 9/8c on CBS.