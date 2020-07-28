Big Brother 2020 rumors: Are Kaycee Clark and Josh Martinez out?

Big Brother 2020 rumors now seem to indicate that Kaycee Clark and Josh Martinez are no longer a part of the All-Stars 2 cast. That could end up being a massive blow to the show and for fans who had wanted to see them compete.

Among the people posting about Kaycee and Josh on social media has been Big Brother 8 winner Evel Dick Donato, who just posted a list of the 16 people he says are playing this summer. Kaycee and Josh did not make that list.

This follows a flurry of social media posts from Big Brother fan sites claiming that Kaycee and Josh were dropped from the cast, with many different reasons floating around about their possible departure.

Are Kaycee Clark and Josh Martinez off Big Brother 2020?

Kaycee Clark won Big Brother 20 right after Josh Martinez was named the Big Brother 19 winner. The duo was also seen on the latest season of The Challenge at MTV and partied together in Florida.

It is that partying, especially during a country-wide pandemic, that has some of the Big Brother 2020 rumors stating that Kaycee and Josh have now been removed as potential cast members. Other rumors have indicated that they took part in a group chat to strategize before the season starts.

It’s important to point out that these are still just rumors, as there had not been a confirmation from CBS or the production team that Kaycee and/or Josh were even actually a part of the BB All-Stars 2 cast.

Since they both won recent seasons of the show, though, it would have been interesting to see if they could do it again. Could Josh find success without riding the coattails of Paul Abrahamian? Is Kaycee as good on her own as she was with Tyler Crispen leading the charge on her season?

When will the Big Brother 2020 rumors come to an end?

The summer 2020 season premiere is coming up quickly, so that also means that fans are getting very close to finding out who will be residing in the house.

An announcement was made by CBS that indicated the Big Brother 2020 cast would be revealed in just a few days. There are some concerns that it may not happen that quickly, though, especially if people were removed from the cast.

We already knew that alternates were getting sequestered in case one or more of the primary cast members weren’t able to compete on the show this season.

Now, it’s starting to look like some of those alternates may get to play, especially if Kaycee Clark and Josh Martinez have been sent home.

Big Brother 2020 debuts on August 5 at 9/8c on CBS.