Who is on Big Brother All-Stars 2020? CBS announces reveal date, time

Who is on Big Brother All-Stars 2020 is about to be revealed. CBS just put out a huge announcement about when fans get to meet the houseguests for this summer.

The best news involved in this announcement from CBS is that the chance to meet the houseguests for the first time will be live-streamed through the CBS All Access application.

We just learned the bad news that Big Brother 16 winner Derrick Levasseur is officially not playing the game this summer. It also looks like Dan Gheesling is out. But let’s not let that dim our hopes for a great summer 2020 season.

Who is on Big Brother All-Stars 2020?

CBS has placed an announcement on the Big Brother live feeds that shares some key information about the BB All-Stars 2 cast reveal. And boy, is it exciting!

The big reveal of who is on Big Brother All-Stars 2020 takes place on Wednesday, July 29, at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. It will all be broadcast through a live-stream on the live feeds for the show.

This does seem to indicate that the live reveal can only be seen by live feed subscribers, but there are options to get a free subscription for a few days if people just want to be able to check out who is playing the game this summer.

Below is an image of what subscribers currently see upon logging in to the Big Brother live feeds:

Big Brother 22 season premiere coming up quickly

As CBS recently announced, the first episode for Big Brother 22 takes place on August 5. That’s a primary reason why it is just about time to confirm who is going to be on the cast this summer.

Quite a few rumors have been out there about who may or may not be taking part in the show this season, with even more reasons about why they might choose to opt-out or simply didn’t get invited to play. Andy Herren from Big Brother 15 is one of the former winners who said he did not get invited back.

The network and the show producers have remained pretty quiet about who is on Big Brother All-Stars 2020, but they did release a new commercial to help create some buzz. Could some of the people featured in the advertisement end up inside the house?

What we know for sure is that this new group of All-Stars has already been sequestered in California and that the hours are counting down until the big cast reveal. Something to keep in mind, though, is that due to all of the health screenings and possible changes to the cast, the big announcement on Wednesday could get moved.

If the big reveal changes times, we will make sure to update everyone on the new date and time.

Big Brother All-Stars 2020 debuts August 5 at 9/8c on TLC.