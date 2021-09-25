Big Brother recap: A look back at the BB23 cast

The yearly Big Brother clip episode showed off the BB23 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 23, Episode 35 aired on a special night to give viewers footage starring the final three houseguests.

On the last episode of Big Brother, Kyland Young got voted off of the show by Derek Frazier. Kyland was completely blindsided and did not take it well. He argued with Xavier on the way out of the house, bringing up Xavier’s nephew as he posed some questions. It almost led to a fight.

Kyland already has an extended exit interview you can watch here, where he talks about having no regrets about how he spoke to Xavier on eviction night. We will get to see Kyland again during the BB23 jury roundtable and on finale night when he votes for the Big Brother 23 winner.

There are only a few episodes left on the Big Brother 23 schedule, but first, it was time to get through the yearly recap and look back episode.

Big Brother 23, Episode 35 recap

Derek Frazier, Azah Awasum, and Xavier Prather were shown enjoying some champagne and celebrating the fact that they had made the final three. They then each had Diary Room sessions where they spoke about how pleased they were to have made it to the end.

Can we give it up for the FINAL 3 of #BB23?! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/fxZKHQsQBs
September 25, 2021

Xavier said he was “surprised” that Kyland went “so low” on his way out the door. Derek F said the way that Kyland left the house was “disgusting” as he railed on. Azah then made fun of Kyland for gaming people all season and then getting upset that he got gamed.

It was then time for the final three dinner. The trio got to sit down for a surf and turf feast as they began to talk about what they had been through in the Big Brother 2021 season. They then began reminiscing about the entire BB23 cast and how the season had progressed to this point.

There was also a lot of talk about how the season started out as teams, jokes about Frenchie’s Funhouse (when Brandon French created a lot of chaos as the first HOH), and even Xavier’s alter ego.

Some time was also spent on the showmance between Alyssa Lopez and Christian Birkenberger, the houseguests bonding so well for most of the summer, and, of course, The Cookout alliance.

The BB23 final three get family messages from home

Derek F, Xavier, and Azah each got videos from their family to help them through the final week of the season. Derek’s mom, Xavier’s stepmom, dad, and brother, and Azah’s mom and dad were featured in a quick segment.

That brings an end to the Big Brother 23, Episode 35 recap, as they did now show the first part of the final Head of Household Competition. That will be featured as part of the next episode.

Big Brother spoilers and future information

We have the results from Part 1 of the final HOH Competition here. It sets the stage for what’s to come ahead of the season finale.

Also, Julie Chen Moonves announced that voting for America’s Favorite Houseguest is open, so now Big Brother fans can now go support their favorite members of the BB23 cast.

There is a lot of time to submit votes before finale night, where someone is going to win $50,000 for getting named the Big Brother 23 AFH.

Big Brother 23 airs on CBS during Summer 2021.