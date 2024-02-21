Big Brother alum news: Weddings, engagements, and babies

February has been a busy month for Big Brother alums.

Weddings, engagements, and babies have highlighted the lives of former houseguests.

And that’s in addition to three Big Brother legends appearing on a new season of The Traitors.

It’s also worth noting that Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson had another baby in January. The Big Brother 19 showmance has four kids together now.

Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett from BB22 are also still going strong.

Bayleigh Dayton from BB20 and BB21 also gave birth in January. She is still married to Chris “Swaggy C” Williams.

Big Brother houseguests making news in February

February has already begun strongly for former Big Brother houseguests.

Big Brother 22 winner Cody Calafiore just got married. After a lavish ceremony, Cody is married to his longtime girlfriend, Cristie Laratta.

Many reality TV folks shared their support, and some shared wedding videos online.

That’s not the only relationship news from the BB22 cast.

Nicole Anthony shared photos from her bridal shower. Nicole was named America’s Favorite Houseguest on BB21 and got invited back for Big Brother: All-Stars 2 (BB22). She is getting married very soon.

Fellow BB21 alum Christie Murphy gave birth to twins. Christie was part of a twist that season where she knew someone else in the house (Tommy Bracco). She is now happily married with a wife and two cute babies.

Big Brother feuds and The Traitors 2

Dan Gheesling and Janelle Pierzina appeared on The Traitors 2 this month. But the Big Brother legends became early targets and got Banished from the game.

Big Brother 2 winner Dr. Will Kirby also guest-starred on a recent episode where he hosted a challenge involving bugs.

Will heavily shaded Big Brother alums who have been on The Traitors USA. That includes Dan and Janelle from Season 2 and Rachel Reilly and Cody Calafiore from Season 1.

Janelle and Rachel responded in the new feud, with Rachel calling Will “overrated” and Janelle saying Will is “terrified” and “acted like a creep” in his recent television appearance.

Dan Gheesling also named two Big Brother folks he wants to see on The Traitors 3.

Peacock already renewed the hit show for another season, and Dan shared some great ideas on who from the world of Big Brother should head to Scotland next.

More Big Brother is on the way with the BB26 cast this summer.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are available for streaming on Paramount+. And the first two seasons of The Traitors USA are currently streaming on Peacock.

Big Brother returns in the summer of 2024 on CBS.