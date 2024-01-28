Big Brother: Are Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett still together?

Big Brother 22 introduced Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett to each other.

CBS put together a season of All-Stars, leading to many people from the past getting another shot.

Memphis was originally on Big Brother 10 – where he finished as the runner-up to winner Dan Gheesling.

Christmas began her journey on Big Brother 19, finishing in third place as Josh Martinez won and Paul Abrahamian was the runner-up.

BB22 featured 14 other players, including eventual winner Cody Calafiore, runner-up Enzo Palumbo, BB18 winner Nicole Franzel, Janelle Pierzina, and Da’Vonne Rogers.

Christmas and Memphis aligned in the house, and their friendship grew as players began getting eliminated.

What did Christmas and Memphis do after Big Brother 22?

Soon after BB22 ended, Christmas and Memphis were spotted together at a Florida bar. The happy couple later confirmed rumors of a relationship.

In June of 2021, Christmas and Memphis revealed they were engaged – less than a year after meeting in the Big Brother house.

The happy couple also had a short engagement, with their wedding coming in May 2022. They didn’t want to waste time getting to the next chapter of their lives.

Each Big Brother alum brought a child into the relationship. Memphis has a son named River, and Christmas has a son named Loyal from their previous relationships.

Are Christmas and Memphis still together?

The Big Brother showmance is still going strong for Christmas and Memphis.

Their family of four lives together in Florida, and the BB alums have frequently posted about each other online.

Memphis recently shared a beautiful social media post about his wife.

“Happy birthday to my amazing wife. I could go on for days about all the things I love about her. But here is just a few,” Memphis wrote before breaking out a list about his wife.

“Her amazing smile, her ruthless competitiveness, her skills to never let me beat her in backgammon, the ability to be an amazing mother. The way she sleeps on top of me, her constant desire to smell my skin. Her need to organize everything. Her desire to dream big. I especially just love the way she loves me. She pushes me to be a better man, father and husband. I love you Christmas #final2forever,” Memphis wrote to Christmas.

Below is a recent photo Memphis shared online as the family celebrated the holidays.

Episodes from BB22 featuring Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother returns in Summer 2024 on CBS.