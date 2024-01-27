Janelle takes a dig at Dan online after a huge fight on The Traitors 2

The Traitors 2 pitted Big Brother legends Dan Gheesling and Janelle Pierzina against each other.

On Thursday night, Janelle made a move to get Dan out of the game, but he countered with a move of his own.

A tense disagreement happened at the Roundtable, with Janelle calling out Dan as a Traitor. He then shifted the spotlight back to her.

Janelle got banished on Episode 5 of The Traitors 2, ending her shot at winning a $250,000 prize.

Dan survived the vote (barely) and is now a primary target as the season continues. Can he escape the gaze of Peter Weber (The Bachelor) and Bergie (Love Island USA)?

The next episode of The Traitors 2 might see the Faithfuls finally eliminate a Traitor — unless they mess it up again.

Janelle and Dan react to The Traitors on social media

“One day @JanellePierzina and I will get on the same team,” Dan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

His post referenced the duo being at odds on Big Brother 14 and The Traitors 2.

“This was a tough one – I kept too much separation from her in the game to avoid being targeted together & it backfired,” Dan opined about his decision-making.

“Wish we could have played longer but glad we got to play one final time together! #TheTraitorsUS,” he ended the note.

Dan tags Janelle in a social media thought. Pic credit: @DanGheesling/X

Janelle saw Dan’s tweet and responded almost immediately to it.

“We could have been on the same team Dan, you could have recruited me. Your secret would have been safe too,” Janelle exclaimed.

“Squid Games next?!? I’ll play ya in marbles. #TheTraitorsUS,” Janelle wrote.

Was that a dig? Because on Squid Game, the person who loses at the marbles game is killed.

Janelle responds to Dan’s tweet. Pic credit: @JanellePierzina/X

