The Traitors 2 spoilers: Who got sent home tonight and who is the new player?

The Traitors 2 returned with a new episode on Thursday night.

Only 14 players remained after three more people got eliminated last week.

Deontay Wilder (boxer) quit in Episode 4. Here is an interview with Deontay about why he quit. The game was too much for him.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (Love Island UK) was murdered in Episode 4. She got poisoned by Traitor Parvati Shallow, who had been targeting other people.

Larsa Pippen (The Real Housewives of Miami) was banished in Episode 4. Several players grew suspicious of her ties to the Real Housewives and her reaction to Marcus Jordan getting murdered.

As a reminder, the previous episode also ended with Phaedra Parks upset with Parvati over how she was playing the game. Phaedra, Parvati, and Dan Gheesling are the Traitors.

The Traitors Season 2, Episode 5, redux

The new episode picked up with Phaedra still upset at Parvati, but Parvati apologized, and Phaedra accepted it (for now). Meanwhile, Dan began conspiring and enjoyed the women fighting.

It was also time for business. The trio had to decide who they were murdering next.

At breakfast, it was revealed that the Traitors had murdered, but first, some suspicions were thrown around. Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother) thought no Real Housewives people were Traitors. Peter Weber (The Bachelor) said he was suspicious of Dan being a Traitor.

Tamra Judge from RHOC got murdered. And it was Phaedra who made that call.

Alan Cumming arrives with hints about a treat and a Mission

The treat would come later, but first, a Mission for $15,000 was presented. People outside had to listen to bird calls and tell the people inside the house, who then had to figure out the bird type.

Alan caused chaos with how things got presented. Six people would compete outside, and eight would be inside. But only the people outside would be able to find a safety Shield.

Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen (Love Island USA) and Trishelle Cannatella (The Real World: Las Vegas and The Challenge) earned Shields and gained safety.

The six people outside agreed to keep it a secret from the people inside. Peter and Janelle came up with that idea. So Peter, Janelle, Bergie, Trishelle, Sheree Whitfield (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), and Kevin Kreider (Bling Empire) went silent.

Peter began telling people that he and Janelle had the Shields. He wanted to increase the odds of a Traitor going after Bergie and/or Trishelle to waste their power.

A surprise for The Traitors 2 cast

Kate Chastain from Below Deck entered the castle on Thursday night. She played on The Traitors Season 1 and has been invited back. After Deontay quit, the producers added a new face to the mix.

Kate was introduced to everyone at the Roundtable. She also got to vote.

An intense Banishment on The Traitors 2

Janelle claimed CT, Dan, and Sandra Diaz-Twine (Survivor) were Traitors.

It got some people discussing her, and she got into a verbal argument with Sandra.

Many people also suspected Dan, with Peter and CT calling him out.

The Big Brother legends were at risk as all eyes were on them.

Janelle Pierzina was banished in Episode 5 in a close vote.

All three Traitors continue to survive.

Janelle and Tamra were eliminated Thursday night, while Kate joined the cast.

The Traitors met at the end of the episode, with Dan pushing to murder Bergie. He believed Peter told him the truth about having a Shield. But the credits rolled before we learned their victim (or if they wasted the chance on Bergie).

Previous episodes of The Traitors 2 are available for streaming on Peacock.

The Traitors 2 episodes debut on Thursdays at 9/8c on Peacock.