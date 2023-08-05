Big Brother 25 spoilers: Who is playing for the first Power of Veto?

The Big Brother 25 cast enters Day 4 on August 5.

It’s an important day for the houseguests, as the schedule includes the first Veto Competition of the summer.

Winning the Power of Veto comes with the ability to save a nominee from the block.

Six players compete in the Veto Competition, typically including the Head of Household, the two nominees, and three additional people selected ahead of the challenge.

Reilly Smedley is the first Head of Household, so she automatically plays in the Veto Competition.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Since the BB25 Week 1 nominations were set on the season premiere, Reilly didn’t have much choice about who was on the block.

Who is playing for the Big Brother Power of Veto?

The week began with four people on the block, meaning something had to be done about it.

Reilly hosted an Anti-Nomination Ceremony, and she got to save two people from the block.

Reilly chose to save Jared Fields and Cory Wurtenberger.

This meant Felicia Cannon and Kirsten Elwin remained on the block.

Felicia, Kirsten, and Reilly became the first three players in the Veto Competition. They will be joined by Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, and Hisam Goueli.

To summarize what is happening, the veto players are Reilly, Kirsten, Felicia, Blue, Bowie, and Hisam.

The Veto Competition will happen later on Saturday (August 5), with much on the line for the nominees.

Reilly is targeting Kirsten for eviction, so Kirsten needs to win the Power of Veto to stay in the game.

Cirie Fields is already in Reilly’s ear about what to do as the HOH, and it helped save Jared from the block.

A little flute music while feeds are down. Enjoy… #BB25 🪈 pic.twitter.com/2Go9rNFYNh — Myriam 🌊 (@maximusmom13) August 5, 2023

More from Big Brother 25

Some Big Brother fans are convinced an 18th houseguest is joining BB25.

Adding another player could shake things up again – even though some houseguests never reacted to Cirie Fields showing up in the kitchen.

Many alliances are forming within the cast, but long-time fans know many will crumble before making big game moves.

The first alliance of the Big Brother season came about shortly after the live feeds got turned on. And members of it have already turned on each other in successive days.

I HAD TO SLOW DOWN THE SONG BUT HERE’S BLUE DANCING TO I CAN’T STOP ME BY TWICE #BB25 pic.twitter.com/YuhTkzqG7q — jayden (@duqhess) August 5, 2023

The upcoming episodes of Big Brother 25 are on August 6, August 9, and August 10. The first Eviction Ceremony is scheduled for the August 10 installment.

Previous episodes can be streamed on Paramount+. And there is also a free version of the BB25 live feeds now available.

The live feeds are a great way to keep up with the houseguests in between new episodes.

Big Brother 25 airs Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.