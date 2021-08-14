Big Brother 23 spoilers: Veto players set, BB23 cast is betting on winner

Derek Frazier gets to play in the Week 6 Veto Competition for the Big Brother 23 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 23 spoilers from the live feeds just revealed who else is playing for the Power of Veto this week. A new Head of Household is in charge after winning the secret challenge late Thursday night, and now their plan really gets set in motion.

First off, Kyland Young is the new Head of Household. This is the second time that he has achieved that honor in the Big Brother house this summer. Kyland was the second HOH and he worked hard to get Frenchie sent home.

With the introduction of the game-changing Big Brother twist, the Nomination Ceremony for this week took place early on Friday. Kyland put Derek Frazier and Claire Rehfuss on the block, and it led to a lot of drama in the house.

Later on Friday, the High Roller’s Room opened and the BB23 cast began playing the casino games that will reward powers to the houseguests. The footage from those games should make the August 15 Big Brother episode a lot of fun to watch.

Big Brother 23 spoilers: Who is playing for the Power of Veto today?

Kyland (HOH), Derek F (nominee), and Claire (nominee) are going to be joined by three additional players for the important Week 6 Veto Competition. Joining them are Azah Awasum, Alyssa Lopez, and Britini D’Angelo. And here is where it all gets very interesting.

It appears that the prize in the casino games this week is a second Power of Veto. To acquire that POV, houseguests had to bet on who would win during the Veto Competition. This is going to lead to a lot of drama, especially since the houseguests appear to have been told who placed bets this week.

Derek X confirms he got the $100 BB Bucks! 🙌 Now he knows we love him. 🥰 #BB23 pic.twitter.com/lFmt7IDVT2 — Myriam 🌊 (@maximusmom13) August 14, 2021

It’s going to be a drama-packed Saturday in the Big Brother house as someone wins the Veto Competition and someone else acquires a second Power of Veto through the High Roller’s Room. That could lead to some really fun moments during the upcoming episodes of the show.

FYI Derek discussed volunteering to go up at 5:15 AM. He said he didnt want Kyland to have to ask Azah to be a pawn, and he didn't want Britini going up again. He also said it would work out since he already told people he cursed Kyland out for picking him in the comp #BB23 pic.twitter.com/Sc76rL4O64 — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) August 13, 2021

