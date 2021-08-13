What is the Big Brother twist and how can you vote?

Azah Awasum is hoping to win $750,000 on Big Brother 23. Pic credit: CBS

A huge Big Brother twist has been unleased on the fans. This is definitely going to be interesting for the BB23 cast to deal with and something that will lead to a lot of fan involvement this season.

Earlier in the day, CBS started advertising that a big twist was coming, and it became a huge topic of conversation on social media. It also seemed like a way to address fans who had called this a boring season so far.

Then, during the August 12 episode of Big Brother, details on the rumored twist were finally revealed.

Now, fans can directly impact the BB23 cast and possibly shake things up a lot for the upcoming weeks. That could lead to some real excitement, especially since the jury is also about to start forming.

What is the Big Brother twist involving the BB23 cast?

Toward the end of the Thursday night episode, Julie revealed that a new room would be opening up in the house (the High Roller’s Room). Inside the room are three casino games and three game-changing powers. “Skill, luck, and BB bucks” will be necessary, according to Julie.

America will now vote on who should get the most money. The top vote-getters will win the most money, which can be spent to play the games in the secret room for those prizes.

To vote, all you need is to use your phone and text the name of that houseguest to 97979. The top three vote-getters receive $100, the next three get $75, and everyone else gets $50. It means that everyone will have some money and the ability to play for those prizes.

This could make for a really intense week, especially if people start learning who has the most money and which member of the BB23 cast is receiving the most support from America.

