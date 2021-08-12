Big Brother twist to impact a favorite houseguest on BB23 cast

Britini D’Angelo is a member of the Big Brother 23 cast this summer. Pic credit: CBS

A Big Brother twist is coming on Thursday night, potentially shaking things up for the BB23 cast.

Many viewers have stated that they find the Big Brother 23 season predictable, but maybe a twist from producers could lead to some unexpected results.

In the past, America has been able to vote on special advantages, cast favorites, and even who should get a care package. Now, America will get to decide how a new twist plays out.

There aren’t too many hints about what the Big Brother twist will entail, but a suggestion was posted on social media.

Big Brother twist coming for the BB23 cast

“Keep your phones charged and your typing fingers ready! What do you think this twist is going to be? #BB23,” reads a post to the Big Brother Twitter account.

“TEXT TO VOTE. BIG TWIST! Watch tonight to find out how you can vote for your favorite houseguest,” reads a message plastered on the image of a phone.

It seems to indicate that fans will be able to vote for their favorite houseguest and possibly give them an advantage that can get them further in the game this summer. It could definitely be a game-changer.

Keep your phones charged and your typing fingers ready! 📲 What do you think this twist is going to be? 👇🏽 #BB23 pic.twitter.com/qpqpj217i1 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 12, 2021

Big Brother spoilers and news

It’s going to be a busy night for Big Brother 23 on Thursday, August 12. It will begin with an all-new episode of the show where another houseguest is sent home. But before the houseguests get to that part of the episode, they still have to reveal what happened at the Veto Meeting this week.

We have some spoilers about who is going home as well because the votes are just about set in stone for what is going to take place during the new episode of Big Brother. There was a lot of drama on the live feeds left to be shown, but it seemed that once things settled down, the vote was ready to go.

This is also the last person who will get sent home before the BB23 jury starts getting formed. That’s a huge deal for the people who remain in the game because a bigger paycheck awaits the Big Brother houseguests who survive past tonight.

Make sure to tune in beginning at 8/7c on August 12, especially since host Julie Chen Moonves will likely explain the Big Brother 23 twist and how fans can take part in it.

It's a royal ambush! 🤴🏽 The Kings talk to the man on the throne this week, #BBDerekX, about his target for the week. Do you think they'll seek revenge? #BB23 pic.twitter.com/zlJLA28JsB — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 12, 2021

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.