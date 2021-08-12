Big Brother spoilers: Eviction vote prediction for this week

Derek Xiao nominated Britini and Sarah Beth during Week 5 of Big Brother 23. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother spoilers about the upcoming Eviction Ceremony are very prevalent on the live feeds as the voting members of the BB23 cast get ready to send someone else home.

During the August 12 episode of Big Brother 23, nine houseguests will place votes that will dictate who is going to be the fifth person eliminated this summer. That person will then join Travis Long, Frenchie, Whitney Williams, and Brent Champagne on the outside of the Big Brother house.

Derek Xiao is the Head of Household this week after winning an intense Endurance Challenge. He then put two pawns up on the block, with Britini D’Angelo and Sarah Beth Steagall getting nominated as part of his plan to backdoor Christian Birkenberger.

Over the course of the past week, though, Tiffany Mitchell has been pushing Sarah Beth as a huge target that needed to be removed from the game. We are very confident that this narrative should make the August 11 episode interesting as it is edited in a fashion to show a split house.

Who is on the block this week on Big Brother?

Britini won the Power of Veto and took herself off the block. This led to Derek X naming Christian as the replacement nominee.

Now, the nine voters will choose to send Christian or Sarah Beth home before the BB23 jury starts getting formed.

Big Brother spoilers about the August 12 eviction vote

There has been some chatter among members of The Cookout that they want to toss some votes in support of Christian so that they can continue working with Alyssa Lopez (his showmance partner) after he gets sent home. Yes, this indicates that Christian is going home, with the only question being what the vote total will be this week.

Unless something drastic changes before the upcoming Eviction Ceremony, the only votes against Sarah Beth should come from Alyssa and Xavier Prather. It’s definitely possible that another member of The Cookout could toss a vote that way, but it might be a bad game move overall.

This means that Azah Awasum, Britini, Claire Rehfuss, Derek Frazier, Hannah Chaddha, Kyland Young, and Tiffany all plan to vote against Christian. That would lead to a 7-2 vote and Christian becoming the final person voted out of the house before the BB23 jury starts forming.

It’s certainly still possible that some members of The Cookout could end up swapping sides in this vote, possibly even making it a 5-4 vote that they could then blame on other people (like Derek X). Since Alyssa is just about on her own for Week 6, she would welcome some alliances. But it’s only a short-term plan of The Cookout to make sure they don’t get targeted if Alyssa wins Head of Household.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.