Big Brother 23 spoilers: The Veto Ceremony just revealed final nominees

Derek Xiao and Tiffany Mitchell had some plans for Week 5 on Big Brother 23. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 23 spoilers have now revealed what just took place at the Veto Ceremony. The BB23 cast now knows who will be on the block for the Week 5 Eviction Ceremony.

Even as the Veto Ceremony approached on Monday morning, there was tension within the Big Brother house as people contemplated what would be coming next.

Derek Xiao is the current Head of Household and he put Britini D’Angelo and Sarah Beth Steagall on the block. He let Britini know that she was a pawn and it helped further his relationship with her in the game.

Over the weekend, Britini won the Veto Competition, which meant that she could then save herself from the block. This was all part of the plan that Derek X had worked up with Tiffany Mitchell and it was time to put it in motion.

What happened at the Big Brother Veto Ceremony?

Britini used the Power of Veto to save herself today, forcing Derek X to name a replacement nominee. Derek X put Christian Birkenberger on the block, making him one of the two nominees that will be on the block for the August 12 Big Brother Eviction Ceremony.

Big Brother 23 spoilers about who is going home this week

Tiffany has been pushing really hard to ruin Sarah Beth on Big Brother 23. It is part of a strategy for Tiffany to make sure that Sarah Beth goes home and that she cannot help Kyland Young later on this season. She has gone a little bit too far in that regard, accusing Sarah Beth of making up her girlfriend and even claiming that Kyland and Sarah Beth are a couple that came into the Big Brother house together.

With the help of Claire Rehfuss, Tiffany has been planting seeds that could lead to Sarah Beth getting voted out very soon. And it’s even possible that there would be a swing in the voting this week to make that happen. But would Tiffany really want to keep Christian in the game over Sarah Beth?

As it stands, Derek X still has the plan of getting Christian out of the game at the upcoming Eviction Ceremony and this would keep him from becoming a member of the BB23 jury. The target after that would then shift to being Sarah Beth unless Tiffany’s seeds lead to more people wanting her out this week instead.

On Thursday night (August 12), it will be either Sarah Beth Steagall or Christian Birkenberger who gets sent home on Big Brother 23.

Christian just before feeds went down: "I feel so fuckin stupid! I could have taken him out last week" plus Claire acting shocked #bb23 pic.twitter.com/hE7xxztyvB — hamsterwatch #bb23 (@hamsterwatch) August 9, 2021

More Big Brother 23 news

Frenchie posted a video expressing his anger about people who were making fun of Derek Frazier’s weight. He definitely didn’t hold back as he issued a challenge where he would settle it with anyone in an octagon (where MMA fights take place).

For fans who are interested in reading about it, host Julie Chen Moonves revealed her Big Brother Mount Rushmore. She let fans know who she feels are the four houseguests who deserve the most recognition from their time in the game.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.