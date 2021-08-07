Big Brother Mount Rushmore: Julie Chen Moonves named her favorites

Julie Chen Moonves is back to host Big Brother 23 in the summer of 2021. Pic credit: CBS

Julie Chen Moonves is hosting Big Brother 23 this summer, with a new winner soon to be listed among the greats of the game. Will the Big Brother 23 winner be near the top of the list? Or will they not get much credit for beating the rest of the BB23 cast? Only time will tell on that front.

As for the history of the show, Big Brother has had a lot of great players over the years. Not everyone agrees on the perfect strategy to win Big Brother, as one fan might feel Derrick LeVasseur was the best, while another fan might put someone like Andy Herren at the top.

There are a lot of intangibles and strategies that go into winning a season of Big Brother, but it can be a grueling process for some people. That’s why it will be very interesting to see which of the interesting personalities from the BB23 cast makes it all the way to the end.

Speaking of some of the most recognizable faces that have been in the Big Brother house, Julie is certainly right there with the houseguests. Since she has been with the show since the very beginning, her opinions also carry a lot of weight.

Who is on Julie Chen Moonves’ Big Brother Mount Rushmore?

“If there was a Big Brother version of Mount Rushmore, I think it would be Derrick [Levasseur], Rachel Reilly, Dan Gheesling, and Janelle [Pierzina],” Julie said in a recent Instagram video that she did for the show.

Derrick won BB16, Rachel won BB13, Dan won BB10, and Janelle played the game four times, including both All-Stars seasons. Though Janelle never won the show, she still remains a fan favorite and also one of Julie’s favorites as well.

Julie’s list is an interesting one, and those are four faces that are immediately recognizable by anyone who is a long-time fan of the show.

