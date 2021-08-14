Big Brother spoilers: High Roller’s Room opens, BB23 cast plays games

Tiffany Mitchell is trying to become the Big Brother 23 winner this summer. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother spoilers have been flowing on the live feeds today. Earlier in the day, the new HOH hosted a Nomination Ceremony, and then the High Roller’s Room was opened up so that the BB23 cast members could play games for prizes.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Kyland Young is the new Head of Household. He won an HOH Competition that was played in secret late Thursday night, taking the power back for The Cookout alliance.

At the Nomination Ceremony on Friday (August 13), Kyland put Claire Rehfuss and Derek Frazier on the block. Claire is the intended target and Derek F volunteered to go on the block as a pawn. Pawns go home in this game, though, so it was a bit risky to put someone from The Cookout at risk.

The Big Brother live feeds were down for a good chunk of the afternoon on Friday, but when everything was turned back on, we learned that the High Roller’s Room had been opened and the BB23 cast members had begun playing the casino games. It means they also all know how much money they earned in the America’s Vote twist.

BB23 cast begins using the High Roller’s Room

There has been a lot of drama on the live feeds as the houseguests each try to figure out how much money the other people got. As a reminder, three people were given $100, three people were given $75, and five people received $50 from the twist. That money could then be used to play the casino games and win prizes.

This is where the information we see on the live feeds could end up being incorrect, as each member of the BB23 cast has a good reason to lie about how much money they received. In that regard, take everything that we pass on here as unconfirmed until we find out the exact information on the Sunday night episode of Big Brother (August 15).

Big Brother spoilers: Who got the most money and who went in High Roller’s Room?

Xavier Prather and Alyssa Lopez were chatting about Britini D’Angelo and Tiffany Mitchell. They thought that Britini and Tiffany were in good moods and that they must have received $100 allotments. Xavier also mentioned that Britini did not play for the prizes this week.

Hannah Chadda and Xavier met a bit after that and did a pinky swear on secrecy before revealing that they each received $75 from America’s Vote. Hannah also feels that Derek Xiao was a $100 recipient this week.

Derek X did say he got $100 and Claire told him that she got $50.

We also saw as Derek Frazier told Kyland that he received $100. Kyland then told Derek F that he only received $50. It’s worth noting that Derek F then went and told Azah that he only won $75.

Hannah also thinks that she knows how much each person has after games were played today. This is entirely from Hannah and she may be making some educated guesses, but she revealed quite a bit of information on the live feeds.

According to what Hannah said, Kyland, Claire, and Sarah Beth used all of their money. She said that Tiffany is at $25 and that Derek F, Alyssa, and Azah Awasum are at $50. Hannah noted that she and Xavier were at $75 and that Britini and Derek X are at $100.

Again, all of this information is coming from individual houseguests, so it’s hard to trust people. Derek F did swear to Kyland that he was telling the truth, so their personal numbers could be correct. Likewise, for Hannah and Xavier, who had no reason to lie to each other.

We will have to wait to find out if someone won the prize this week, but it should all be made clear during the August 15 episode of the show. Until then, there is likely to be a lot of additional chatter on the Big Brother live feeds as everyone gets ready for the Veto Competition on Saturday (August 14).

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.