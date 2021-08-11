Big Brother 23: Whitney Williams auctioning off a call with her for charity

Whitney Williams finished in 13th place as a member of the Big Brother 2021 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Whitney Williams got voted off of Big Brother 23 recently, but the former houseguest is giving fans a chance to chat live with her.

A new auction has been posted that will allow one fan to take part in a Zoom call with Whitney. It could be the perfect opportunity for one of her fans to ask her about her time on Big Brother.

As of the publishing of this article, there have been nine bids and the auction is currently up to $60. There are a few days left in the auction, with the timer coming to an end at 5:08 p.m. PT on Sunday, August 15.

According to the details of the auction, the winner will get to chat with Whitney for 15 minutes on Zoom. It also states that the winner will need to provide “three available times and dates that work to chat with Whitney via Zoom.”

Whitney’s Zoom auction to go to charity

All proceeds from the auction ae going to Give Kids The World Village, so it’s a good opportunity for a Big Brother fan to chat with someone from the show while also doing a good deed.

According to the site for the charity, “Give Kids The World Village makes wishes come true and provides the happiness that inspires hope to children with life-threatening illnesses and their families by hosting them for weeklong, cost-free vacations to Central Florida. The 79-acre storybook resort offers accommodations, donated theme park and attraction tickets, meals, entertainment and more.”

Whitney sharing thoughts on her time with Big Brother 23 cast

Since leaving the Big Brother house, Whitney Williams has been very active on social media. Whitney also recently shared a video where she explained some of the controversial moments that she was involved in while playing the game. She has already received a lot of fan support from her answers.

Whitney also did an extended interview with Julie Chen Moonves where she answered a few more questions about the current Big Brother season. With how active Whitney is on social media, we expect to hear a lot more of her thoughts and opinions over the next few weeks.

Big Brother fans should get to see Whitney again during the season finale, where she will likely be one of five houseguests videochatting with the BB23 jury and Julie as the Big Brother 23 winner gets decided.

#BBWhitney dishes on who she would have gone after, who is playing the best game, and much more! 🙌🏽#BB23 pic.twitter.com/s8oghgyERQ — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 7, 2021

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.