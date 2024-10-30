Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are not holding back about the Season 5 crew.

We are our episodes into the current season and fans are not impressed with what’s happening on the Parsifal III sailing yacht.

Gary King and Daisy Kelliher are back for their fourth season, only this time, things are rocky at best following the Season 4 reunion.

Their dynamic isn’t the biggest complaint Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers have had about the crew.

To be fair, not all crew members are coming under fire. Chief Engineer Davide Morosi, who replaced Colin MacRae, Keith Allen, and Captain Glenn Shephard have gotten nothing but love from fans.

However, Chef Cloyce Martin, Danni Warren, Diana Cruz, and Emma Crouch are being bashed for their actions.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans drag ‘lazy and bad attitude’ Season 5 crew members

Over on Reddit, a thread to discuss the most recent episode had fans coming in hot.

“So many lazy and bad attitude crew members!!! It’s making ME annoyed just watching them!” wrote one Reddit user.

Another user shared, “Everyone on this crew is too damn sensitive. Daisy, Emma, Diana, Danni, Cloyce, Gary. Everyone needs to chill.”

A different one compared Emma to Bri Muller from Below Deck Med Season 9, while Danni was slammed for hating to do cabins, which is the job of a stew. One critic also felt the crew didn’t deserve the very generous tip from the current guests.

Below Deck fans weigh in. Pic credit: @teanailpolishr/belowdeck/Reddit

The cabin issue was brought up more than once and was directed at Danni and Diana for complaining about doing them. Danni was also blasted for being so flirty, with the critic suggesting she take a cold shower.

“LMAOOOO the shot of emma b**ching on the toilet is peak drunk in the club energy i lowkey loved that,” said a critic about Emma, who also had a user declaring, “Emma is done for.”

More complaints from Below Deck fans. Pic credit: @teanailpolishr/belowdeck/Reddit

The crew was called out for forgetting they were there to work, not just play. A Reddit user had an issue with Diana wanting to be on service while being unwilling to learn how to make a drink.

“WHAT IS WRONG WITH THESE STEWS???? Do they really think they are never supposed to work or have training? And it should have been a fun training. They were simply pre-gaming with their friends before going out. They can take the joy out of everything.” wrote a user.

There are critics of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Pic credit: @teanailpolishr/belowdeck/Reddit

More Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans slam Season 5 crew

There was one who couldn’t agree more with the remark about Cloyce and the cake. Diana was also laughed at for how she reacted to Emma, thinking she liked Gary.

Cloyce and his horrible store-bought cake was also one hot topic.

“Cloyce – ‘I ordered a cake because I don’t like making cake’ then c’mon can’t you order a cake that’s more impressive than whatever that was,” wrote a user.

More Reddit complaints. Pic credit: @teanailpolishr/belowdeck/Reddit

It wasn’t just the cake disaster that had critics dragging Cloyce. They also disliked his confessional where he shared his feelings on what older women want. Cloyce’s age was also mentioned.

“I’d rather stay on the boat with Glenn than go out with thee people,” was another comment.

More unhappy Below Deck viewers. Pic credit: @teanailpolishr/belowdeck/Reddit

Oh yes, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans aren’t happy with the Season 5 crew. There’s still plenty of season to play out, so maybe fan opinion will change before it’s all over.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.