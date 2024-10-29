Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Captain Glenn Shephard has his hands full with Chef Cloyce Martin on Season 5 of the hit sailing show.

The most recent episode featured Clocye making mistake after mistake because of his arrogant decisions.

One major mishap was the chef’s laziness in not making a 60th birthday cake for the primary charter guest, Amy.

Captain Glenn didn’t see the extent of the cake disaster because he was having dinner with the guests.

In fact, thanks to Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher, the guests didn’t even notice the cake disaster because she distracted them with the DJ and a dance party.

After watching the episode back, Captain Glenn weighed in on yet another one of the chef’s mistakes at only two charters into the season.

Captain Glenn Shephard reacts to Chef Cloyce Martin’s cake disaster on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

In an interview with The Daily Dish, Captain Glenn admitted he didn’t know details about the cake disaster or what led Cloyce to buy a cake instead of making one. However, the captain does have thoughts on the subject, especially after watching the episode.

“Generally speaking, no, we don’t want to buy a cake. We want to make a cake. That’s why we have a chef,” the captain shared with the outlet.

Granted, there are some exceptions to the rule, which Captain Glenn understands.

“In some circumstances, maybe it’s not realistic. So sometimes you have to cut corners,” Captain Glenn expressed.

Unfortunately, Cloyce didn’t fall into those circumstances. After all, he was off the yacht playing when he should have been in the galley prepping lunch, dinner, and the cake.

In true Captain Glenn fashion, he isn’t giving up on the chef just yet. Daisy has voiced her concern that Clocye will be a problem to the captain, but he still has faith in the chef, at least for now.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Captain Glenn Shephard weighs in on Daisy Kelliher and Cloyce Martin drama

After five seasons of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, viewers know Captain Glenn lets his department heads take the lead. While he will step in if necessary, micromanaging isn’t his style.

Captain Glenn reiterated that as he shared his thoughts on the tension that’s already mounting between the chef and chief stew after two charters.

“It’s par for the course. It’s always a little bit of a struggle between those two departments. They both want to impress the guests but they’re coming at from different angles. One is all about presentation. One is about the food. It should be about the whole package,” he told The Daily Dish.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Glenn teased his disappointment in the crew this season, including Cloyce and Daisy.

The season has just begun, so there’s plenty of time for Chef Cloyce Martin to turn things around. Do you think he will do it?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.