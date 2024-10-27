Below Deck Med alums Bri Muller and Joe Bradley had tongues wagging after they sparked dating rumors.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the stew and the deckhand shared several photos this week of them reunited in Florida.

Despite not leaving the show on the best terms, Below Deck Med fans know Joe and Bri remain friends.

In fact, their close friendship is a bit surprising, considering how he played her and Elena “Ellie” Dubaich against each other during filming.

All that is water under the bridge as Joe and Bri forge a new relationship now that Below Deck Med is in the rearview.

So, is their relationship romantic or just friends? They have answered that question.

Below Deck Med’s Joe Bradley and Bri Muller set the record straight on relationship status

After the two had the rumor mill buzzing that they were an item, Bri and Joe used Instagram Stories to clarify their relationship status. Joe and Bri are not dating, and honestly, the news shouldn’t surprise anyone because he is so not a one-woman guy.

Bri used a picture of her and Joe to reveal they had reunited because they were working together.

“Strictly business for anyone who wants to know,” she wrote over the image.

Bir reacts to those Joe dating rumors. Pic credit: @bri.g.muller/Instagram

Later, Joe got in on the action by commenting on Bri’s Instagram Post where he explained they are just colleagues.

“We’re working together on the same boat,” he stated.

Joe reveals why he and Bri reunited. Pic credit: @joebradley_/Instagram

There you have it. Below Deck Med fans, Joe and Bri are together again for work reasons. Considering they didn’t exactly keep things platonic on the show, we can’t help but wonder if they have crossed that friendship line this time around.

Perhaps they will update fans on that as well, but probably not. Bri and Joe seem to be living their best life, not too worried about what others think.

Will Bri Muller or Joe Bradley return to Below Deck Med?

While Joe and Bri enjoyed their time on Below Deck Med Season 9, it would be surprising if either returned for a second season.

Bri struggled with almost everything on the Mustique yacht, especially in the laundry, even though Chief Stew Aesha Scott and Captain Sandy Yawn tried to help her find her footing.

Joe, for his part, did decent on deck, but as the season went on, it was clear Captain Sandy Yawn wasn’t a fan. She said she would work with him again so he could return. We doubt it, though.

Season 10 of Below Deck Med has been filmed, and you can see which alums are returning here.

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.