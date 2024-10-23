Below Deck Med alum Courtney Veale shows off weight loss transformation in marathon moment

Below Deck Med alum Courtney Veale once again has tongues wagging after showing off her marathon skills and new transformation.

It’s been a few years since fans saw the blonde beauty on Below Deck Med.

Since then, Courtney has been living her best life, including making changes.

Courtney debuted a new ‘do that looked absolutely stunning on her a few weeks ago.

Taking to Instagram, the former yachtie unveiled a shorter bob highlighting her weight loss.

“Ermmmm hi new hair who dis 👀 thank you @oliverloveshair_,” read the caption on her IG post.

Although Courtney’s slimmer physique was easy to see, her latest share has Below Deck Med fans buzzing about her new transformation.

Over the weekend, Courtney ran her second half marathon and killed it despite doing literally no training. Courtney also earned herself a very deserving medal, which she proudly showed in an Instagram Post.

The Instagram share consists of several images and videos highlighting Courtney’s slimmer physique and new hairstyle. Courtney has always looked fabulous, so we don’t want to diminish that.

However, the images show off her fit figure, which we know she’s been working hard for in the gym as she keeps her fans updated on her workouts via Instagram Stories.

“After zero training I can safely say this would not have been completed without ABBA at around 17K… but we did it!!! My second half marathon, first lil medal 🥹♥️🇮🇹 Graaazzzziii Itaaaliaaa Ciaaaooo Bellaaaa xoxo,” she wrote to highlight her accomplishment.

The post’s comments section featured several fans gushing over her marathon skills and amazing looks. One of those remarks came from her Below Deck Med Season 7 co-star, Chef Dave White.

“Congrats mate, you’re looking great! Good for you love 🔥,” the chef wrote.

Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

Will Courtney Veale return to Below Deck Med?

There’s no question that Below Deck Med fans would love to see Courtney back on the show, but will she return to it? As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Courtney isn’t among the alums who were spotted filming Season 10.

That doesn’t mean Courtney won’t ever make a comeback. Courtney respects Captain Sandy Yawn and would return if the captain asked.

Although she isn’t doing much yachting anymore, she is focusing on being an influencer and possibly landing other reality TV gigs. Courtney did appear on The Challenge UK, so we may see her on different shows in the future.

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.