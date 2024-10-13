Below Deck Med star Aesha Scott didn’t hold back, letting her fans know she had some work done.

No, she didn’t go under the knife or dramatically alter her stunning looks.

Instead, Aesha did something that made her feel very excited and pleased with the outcome.

The other day, on Instagram Stories, Aesha admitted she was having a cosmetic procedure on her lips.

“I am so excited today! Guess what I’m doing? I’m going to get lip blush done! I’m getting my lips tattooed,” Aesha shared in the video footage.

It turns out that her lips have annoyed Aesha her whole life, so she decided to make a change.

Below Deck Med star Aesha Scott opens up about ‘intense’ cosmetic procedure

Aesha explained that because she gets cold sores all the time, her lips just aren’t defined the way she would like them to be. Since lip brushing is available, Aesha figured, why not do something fun to make her feel better about her lips?

Later, Aesha returned to Instagram Stories to share a photo of her before the procedures and after the lines had been drawn on her lips. When the procedure was finished, Aesha debuted her new lip look to her followers.

“When you first get it done, it’s very intense,” Aesha shared, referring to the color of her lips. “It’s not gonna be like this in the end.”

It will take about five weeks for Aesha’s lips’ natural color to return.

Aesha shares pictures from her lip brushing. Pic credit: @aesha_jean/Instagram

According to WebMD, lip blushing is a semi-permanent tattoo applied to the lips with a natural color. The procedure lasts about two years and costs between $500 and $1,500.

Getting her lips done isn’t the only big news Aesha shared this week.

Aesha Scott drops new merch

The Below Deck Med star has become the latest to take her famous reality TV line and turn it into cash.

Below Deck Med and Below Deck Down Under, viewers know Aesha often says, “That’s amazing,” only dragging out the last word in her unique voice.

Well, Aesha has decided to turn that into merch, which she debuted on Instagram. Sporting her new short hairdo, Aesha looked fabulous as she modeled her new T-shirts, which come in various styles and colors.

“I have some AMAAAAAZING news!!!!! I officially have a merch line!!! My darling brother decided it was time and, along with some help, has put together this first line for you all,” read part of her announcement caption.

Those looking to check out Aesha’s merch can do so at her website.

Aesha Scott has been keeping herself busy since Below Deck Med ended with a new cosmetics procedure and business.

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.