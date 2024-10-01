Below Deck Med Season 10 cast, premiere date, and everything else we know

Below Deck Med Season 9 ended its Bravo run last week with Captain Sandy Yawn’s wedding to Leah Shafer.

Now fans can’t help but wonder about Season 10 of the hit yachting show.

Bravo has yet to comment on the future of Below Deck Med, but we all know that is just a formality.

Aesha Scott returning to the show took it from being toxic to so much more enjoyable.

Captain Sandy has been struggling to find a chef stew since Hannah Ferrier’s firing, and she found it in Aesha Scott.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

So, will they reunite for Season 10? Let’s take a look at what we know.

Below Deck Med Season 10 filming and cast update

The good news for Below Deck Med fans is that Season 10 of Below Deck Med was filmed this past summer.

A couple of months ago, a Reddit thread revealed that production was spotted with cameras rolling on Barcelona. In the thread, it’s easy to spot the signature Below Deck Med red shirts on a new boat.

Another thread got closer shots of some cast members, revealing that Nathan Gallagher from Below Deck Med Season 9 is back. Considering Captain Sandy loved him, perhaps Nathan is back as Bosun.

Below Deck Med Season 8 star Max Salvador was spotted, too. Max’s return is a bit odd since he almost left before the season ended but changed his mind after Lily Davison joined the interior crew.

Recently a third Reddit thread discussed Below Deck Med Season 10 casting. The user claimed to see via Bravo and Cocktails that not only was Nathan back, but so were Joe Bradley and Gael Cameron.

Pic credit: bword__/Reddit/belowdeck

As Monsters and Critics reported, Gael and Nathan rekindled their romance after splitting up, so maybe Season 10 brought them back together.

However, it would be a surprise if there were four returning cast members on deck, so we should take Gael and Joe being back with a grain of salt. Plus, in the first thread, a not-familiar face can be seen working on the deck.

Neither Captain Sandy nor Aesha were spotted in the Reddit threads, but it’s a safe bet they will both return. Both have shared that they have no plans to leave and would return if asked.

Although she hasn’t been seen, we have high hopes that Carrie O’Neill will return for a full season after only being on the show for two charters.

When will Below Deck Med Season 10 premiere?

Below Deck Med’s Seasons 8 and 9 aired within less than six months of each other. That means we will likely have a longer hiatus before Season 10 hits Bravo’s airwaves.

Plenty of Below Deck shows need to air before Below Deck Med is back. Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 is up next.

However, Below Deck Down Under Season 3 and Below Deck Season 12 all need to play out before we see Captain Sandy and crew on screen again. Based on that, it should be late summer or early fall 2025 when Below Deck Med returns.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 premieres on Monday, October 7 at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.