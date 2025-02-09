There have been over 20 firings since the Below Deck franchise began in 2013.

Below Deck fans have seen much turnover on the four shows and nearly 28 seasons

Below Deck fans can agree that many crew members, such as Chef Leon Walker and Chef Ryan McKeown, deserved to be fired.

However, Below Deck fans sometimes felt that a crew member was unnecessarily fired from the show.

Now, as Below Deck Down Under Season 3 hits Bravo airwaves, fans are speaking out on the least deserved firing in the franchise.

One Reddit user brought up the topic, creating a new thread where fans flocked to share their opinions.

A Below Deck Reddit post. Pic credit: @luna934934/r/belowdeck/Reddit

Below Deck fans name ‘least deserved firing’ in franchise

It should surprise no one that Below Deck Med Season 5 star Chef Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran had the most mentions for “least deserved firing.”

Captain Sandy Yawn fired him for his Vegas night meal, partly dictated by Hannah Ferrier. It didn’t sit right with fans. Even though it’s been years, the Reddit thread proved fans want justice for the chef.

“Justice for Kiko!” was written more than once on the thread, as was his name and “Kiko. Hands down.”

Another user claimed Kiko’s firing wasn’t fair, and we agree.

Fans weigh in. Pic credit: @luna934934/r/belowdeck/Reddit

The second most mentioned name was Below Deck Down Under Season 2 star Adam Kodra. Captain Jason Chambers fired Adam after a very dangerous safety mistake, despite Bosun Joao Franco wanting to keep the deckhand.

“Adam from BDDU. I am still upset he was fired, you could tell he would learn if he was properly taught. He wanted to be there for earn money for his family, not for social media exposure like a GOOD chunk of people across the franchise,” was one Reddit comment.

A different user declared that firing Adam was a big mistake while suggesting Culver Bradbury should have been fired.

Below Deck fans have some thoughts. Pic credit: @luna934934/r/belowdeck/Reddit

June Foster from Below Deck Med Season 3 came in third. Many didn’t agree with June being let go simply because Anastasia Surmava wanted to return to being a stew instead of the interim chef.

“June from Med. She wasn’t the best stew (June, June, Hannah), but there’s been way worse. I felt bad that she was fired just so Anastasia could get her stew job back because she wasn’t cutting it as chef. Honestly, imo the whole situation was handled awfully by Sandy, as usual,” wrote the user.

One Below Deck fan supported June. Pic credit: @luna934934/r/belowdeck/Reddit

There you have it. Kiko, Adam, and June lead the list of Below Deck crew members who didn’t deserve to get fired.

Do you agree or disagree with the Reddit thread?

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.