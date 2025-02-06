What happened with the Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew in Ibiza after filming ended?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 officially wrapped last week.

However, we are still getting new details on what happened when the cameras stopped rolling.

In what has become the norm for Below Deck, there was no reunion for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5.

That means fans are left to get information from the crew via social media or interviews if they opt to reveal everything.

One person not holding back sharing moments after filming ended is Daisy Kelliher.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the chief stew gave fans a look at her romance with Keith Allen, which lasted nearly a year after filming was done.

The chief stew has done it again, revealing a Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 crew secret.

What happened after filming in Ibiza?

Taking to Instagram, Daisy shared a carousel of photos in a post revealing that the crew rented a villa in Ibiza after filming ended. Yes, the whole crew got together for some fun and drinks.

Even Danni Warren and Diana Cruz opted to join the crew for the vacation. The photos also reveal that Emma Crouch was still in Ibiza and was part of the end-of-season celebration.

Chef Cloyce Martin, Gary King, Chase Lemacks, Davide Morosi, and Keith were also on hand for fun.

“After filming we rented a villa for a week…. We never did this after a season and was actually a pretty fun way to wrap it up with no cameras 🎥 here’s a snap shot of it. Let’s just say it involved ALOT of partying lol 🪩,” was the caption on the IG Post.

Although he wasn’t featured in any of the pictures, Daisy confirmed that Captain Glenn Shepard made an appearance for the after-season vacation.

Pic credit: @daisykelliher87/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht may be over, but plenty’s still happening in the Below Deck world.

More Below Deck news

Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under has hit Bravo airwaves with a slight schedule change for the franchise.

Fans had much to say about the Below Deck Down Under Season 3 premiere, which came in hot.

Captain Jason Chambers teased that the new season was the hardest in his entire yachting career.

Speaking of the hunky captain, during his media press frenzy, the captain has been reacting to his “sex symbol” status and sharing an update on his love life.

Aesha Scott opted to leave Below Deck Down Under after Season 2 ended, and you can read why, as well as how Captain Jason feels about her exit here.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.