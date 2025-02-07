The drama between Below Deck Down Under stars Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph and Lara Rigby is heating up.

Thanks to the Season 3 trailer, we know that the chef and chief stew replacing Aesha Scott clash a lot.

What we didn’t know until the Below Deck Down Under Season 3 premiere was that Tzarina and Lara had worked together before.

It was easy to see from the jump that perhaps Tzarina was a bigger fan of Lara’s than the other way around.

Lara had a lot of thoughts on Tzarina that didn’t sit well with the chef.

Tzarina said as much during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, which got the chief stew’s attention.

Below Deck Down Under star Lara Rigby claps back at Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph over WWHL diss

During an Instagram Q&A session, Lara asked what her followers thought of the premiere of Below Deck Down Under Season 3.

One fan thought it was “interesting” that Lara and Tzarina knew each other while also pointing out that they definitely don’t get along very well.

“Yes very interesting to hear on @bravowwhl that I was negative to her from day one…” she wrote.

Lara went on to add, “I must have been on a different boat because we had a great time for the first few weeks.”

Lara hits back at Tzarina after her WWHL comments. Pic credit: @misslarapara/Instagram

There’s no question that major drama occurs between Tzarina and Lara. It might be even worse than the trailer indicated, as the two do not follow each other on social media.

What did Tzarina say about Lara on Watch What Happens Live?

Following the premiere, Tzarina and Captain Jason Chambers appeared on Watch What Happens Live to dish all things Below Deck Down Under.

One virtual fan asked about Tzarina’s previous working relationship with Lara and if she was nervous about working with the chief stew again.

Tzarina wasn’t nervous at all because she and Lara were talking all the time. In fact, the chef spilled that Lara said she couldn’t do the show without her.

“We actually called almost every single day before going on the show. She really pumped me up. I was actually just a little bit shocked of her negativity from the get-go because it wasn’t what I was expecting when we started,” Tzarina shared.

No, the chef did not reach out to Lara after watching how she spoke about her in the episode.

Nearly everything that Lara Rigby said in her interviews shocked Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph #BelowDeckDownUnder #WWHL pic.twitter.com/hsNdhl10ed — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) February 4, 2025

There are two sides to every story. We can tell Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph and Lara Rigby are going to have very different sides throughout this season of Below Deck Down Under.

What do you think of the Lara and Tzarina dynamic?

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.