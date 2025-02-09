Below Deck Down Under star Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph calls out ‘bullying’ amid Lara Rigby drama

Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph wants Below Deck Down Under fans to know she isn’t here for bullying.

Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under has just begun, but the drama started from the jump.

New Chief Stew Lara Rigby and Tzarina have a past that they both look at differently.

It’s not just on-screen clashing either. The off-screen tension is heating up as the season gets underway.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Lara hit back at Tzarina over her Watch What Happens Live comment.

The chef has now made it clear as the drama amps up on the show that she will not tolerate bullying.

Below Deck Down Under star Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph calls out ‘bullying’

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Tzarina did a video to remind her followers that bullying isn’t allowed on her social media pages.

“So, my lovely humans, remember I don’t like bullying no matter who the person is or what they did or how bad it is. Zero tolerance for bullying, please,” she said, putting up her fingers to show a zero to express her point.

Tzarina referenced her “Weird Barbie” IG Post, which we will get later, insisting that mean, or bad comments are not allowed.

“Let’s play nice. And no one is ever mean enough in the world to get cyberbullied of mean things said about them, so please keep that in mind,” Tzarina expressed.

In the next IG Story slide, she shared a picture of her as Weird Barbie, which is what Lara called her on the Below Deck Down Under Season 3 premiere.

“No need to be mean, Lara only spoke the truth,” was written on the Instagram Story.

Tzarina makes fun of herself to share her bullying message. Pic credit: @cheftzarina/Instagram

Tzarina makes fun of herself in ‘Weird Barbie’ Instagram Post

For those who may not remember, during the Below Deck Down Under Season 3 premiere, Lara referred to herself as Barbie and Tzaraina as Weird Barbie.

The chef decided to roll with it, making a joke out of the nickname. Tzarina literally created a Barbie with her face and named it Weird Barbie.

“Weird Barbie all the way….. #barbie #weird #weirdbarbie #dork #nerd #gamer #goth,” was the caption on the post with the video of Lara’s words and the Weird Barbie Tzarina.

There was a lot of support for Tzarina in the comments section, including words from her Below Deck Down Under co-star Adair Werley and Below Deck Med alum Joe Bradley.

Below Deck alums weigh in. Pic credit: @cheftzarina/Instagram

The Below Deck Down Under trailer revealed it’s a rough ride for Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph and Lara Rigby. Keep watching to see how this new dynamic unfolds.

Are you Team Tzarina or Team Lara, or is it too early to take sides?

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.