Here’s what’s happening on Below Deck Down Under Season 3, Episode 2

Below Deck Down Under is back on Bravo with a Season 3 premiere that did not disappoint.

Thanks to sneak peeks at Episode 2, fans haven’t seen anything yet regarding the new season of the Below Deck spin-off.

In one preview, things pick up right where they left off, with the breakfast service quickly going off the rails.

Chief Stew Lara Rigby cries in her cabin as the guests demand an early breakfast.

Below Deck Down Under viewers know this happens all the time on the show, and the crew needs to be ready to pivot.

The latest hiccup also leads to Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph and Sous Chef Anthony Bird butting heads in the galley.

Crew chaos erupts on Below Deck Down Under

It’s only the second day of the first charter of Below Deck Down Under Season 3, and things are a mess.

Anthony expresses his feelings about the way Tzarina is utilizing his skills. The sous chef isn’t happy being micromanaged or used as a dishwasher.

When Tzarina corrects him on the crew food, per Captain Jason Chambers, Anthony goes off on a tangent. Even when Tzarina offers to let him do the beach picnic, it somehow turns into Anthony claiming Tzarina is using him to do her job.

There’s no question the galley is a hot mess. Tzarina and Anthony aren’t even close to being on the same page.

Meanwhile, Lara’s crying in her cabin over things not being perfect. Remember, she got stuck in the elevator as Captain Jason and her stews looked for her.

Soon, Tzarina comes to console Lara, who reveals her need for perfection because of her father. They chat before Lara returns to work because it’s almost beach picnic time.

The sneak peek shows Harry Van Vliet getting his flirt on with Brianna Duffield while helping her in the cabins. On the way to the beach picnic, Bosun Wihan Du Toit gives Harry props for always lending a hand and mentions the stress Lara is under.

There are also a couple of scenes of crew interactions that hint at some romantic drama to come to the show.

Captain Jason takes issue with the deck team on Below Deck Down Under

In another sneak peek, it’s drop-off time, but the docking isn’t without issues. The talking on the radio causes Captain Jason to lash out at the crew for all the chatter.

Captain Jason can’t hear what Wihan and other deck team members are saying as he tries to dock the luxury yacht.

Oh yes, the docking does not go smoothly as more confusion and chaos erupt because the deck team won’t stop talking on the radios.

The sneak peek ends with a near collision. You can watch the entire preview clip here.

Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under has come in hot – not just on screen. As Monsters and Critics reported, Lara clapped back at Tzarina for comments she made on Watch What Happens Live this week.

Who’s ready for Episode 2 of Below Deck Down Under Season 3?

Below Deck Down Under Season 3 airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.