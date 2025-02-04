Below Deck Down Under fans sound off on Lara, Johnny, maggots, and more after Season 3 premiere

Below Deck Down Under is back, baby, and the Season 3 premiere came in hot.
Captain Jason Chambers returned in all his glory with a new super yacht and several new crew members.
The premiere was packed full of chaos, like maggots or weevils infesting the galley, a slew of misinformation, and a clashing crew from the start.
New chief stew Lara Rigby and Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph butted heads on night one over dinner service communication.
Meanwhile, deckhand Johnny Arvanitis has an ego that we can easily see will cause trouble, especially with Harry Van Vliet.
X (formerly Twitter) was on fire with opinions about the Below Deck Down Under Season 3 premiere, which was literally better than the entire last season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.
Below Deck Down Under fans sound off on Season 3 premiere
“Lara has no sense of urgency and that’s annoying,” read an X.
A different X declared that Lara already put Below Deck Sailing Yacht stew Diana Cruz to shame in one dinner service.
“I feel like these two are going to be this seasons problem children, but Lara is giving hot mess express…” wrote an X user with a picture of Tzarina and Johnny.
Speaking of Johnny, another X poked fun at him wanting to be the lead deckhand but being unable to keep track of his radio.
Sous Chef Anthony Bird was called out for being too much from the get-go.
“This is so frustrating…. there’s finally a sous chef on #BelowDeck with actual experience and Tzarina isn’t even utilizing him,” said an X.
Maggots and egos take over Below Deck Down Under
One X shared that the yacht should have been burned after the “weevils and maggots” infestation.
Another fan gagged through the scenes with the maggots and weevils.
“I can already see many clashes between different people who work together on this yacht already this season,” read an X.
Crew member egos were a hot topic as the first charter began, and several were showing.
“So…the fluster cluck has already begun and it’s not even dinner service yet. I missed you all so much Captain Jason and Crew. 🤣😭♥️✌️,” stated an X.
An X user claimed exhaustion from watching the Below Deck Down Under Season 3 premiere.
A different one thinks that fan favorite Aesha Scott left the show at the right time.
The Below Deck Down Under Season 3 premiere did not disappoint. As Monsters and Critics reported, Captain Jason shared that the season blew his mind, and based on the premiere, we can see why.
What did you think of the Below Deck Down Under Season 3 premiere?
There has been a schedule change to Below Deck Down Under, which you can read about here.
Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.