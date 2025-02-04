Below Deck Down Under fans sound off on Lara, Johnny, maggots, and more after Season 3 premiere

Below Deck Down Under is back, baby, and the Season 3 premiere came in hot.

Captain Jason Chambers returned in all his glory with a new super yacht and several new crew members.

The premiere was packed full of chaos, like maggots or weevils infesting the galley, a slew of misinformation, and a clashing crew from the start.

New chief stew Lara Rigby and Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph butted heads on night one over dinner service communication.

Meanwhile, deckhand Johnny Arvanitis has an ego that we can easily see will cause trouble, especially with Harry Van Vliet.

X (formerly Twitter) was on fire with opinions about the Below Deck Down Under Season 3 premiere, which was literally better than the entire last season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Below Deck Down Under fans sound off on Season 3 premiere

“Lara has no sense of urgency and that’s annoying,” read an X.

Lara has no sense of urgency and that’s annoying #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/omQLy2es6h — RealiTEA (@RealiTEA10) February 4, 2025

A different X declared that Lara already put Below Deck Sailing Yacht stew Diana Cruz to shame in one dinner service.

Look at Lar@!!! Putting Dian@ to shame with knowing what food she brought to the charter guests.



And what's in them.#BelowDeckDownUnder #belowdecksailing pic.twitter.com/fjQnZIUJ9P — Michael (@ThatLiteWalkGuy) February 4, 2025

“I feel like these two are going to be this seasons problem children, but Lara is giving hot mess express…” wrote an X user with a picture of Tzarina and Johnny.

I feel like these two are going to be this seasons problem children, but Lara is giving hot mess express…#BelowDeckDownUnder #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/ckaOZYp2S5 — SuSu 🍸🌈 (@RealitySusu) February 4, 2025

Speaking of Johnny, another X poked fun at him wanting to be the lead deckhand but being unable to keep track of his radio.

Le sigh.



So determined to be the Lead Deckhand and can't even keep his radio.#BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/2zhICEJEyZ — Michael (@ThatLiteWalkGuy) February 4, 2025

Sous Chef Anthony Bird was called out for being too much from the get-go.

This sous chef is already tew much #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/AHnf1WlvwN — RealiTEA (@RealiTEA10) February 4, 2025

“This is so frustrating…. there’s finally a sous chef on #BelowDeck with actual experience and Tzarina isn’t even utilizing him,” said an X.

This is so frustrating…. there's finally a sous chef on #BelowDeck with actual experience and Tzarina isn't even utilizing him #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/h4VlBvqFeb — Reality Roast (@RoastReality) February 4, 2025

Maggots and egos take over Below Deck Down Under

One X shared that the yacht should have been burned after the “weevils and maggots” infestation.

“We’ve got proper weevils and maggots.” 😳🤢 Just burn the yacht down atp!



(I wonder if improper weevils and maggots are different)#BelowDeckDownUnder #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/GPKL5wmfwo — SuSu 🍸🌈 (@RealitySusu) February 4, 2025

Another fan gagged through the scenes with the maggots and weevils.

“I can already see many clashes between different people who work together on this yacht already this season,” read an X.

I can already see many clashes between different people who work together on this yacht already this season. #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/obUTq6Se97 — GrampaLou (LuLu) (@NoEdibleGlitter) February 4, 2025

Crew member egos were a hot topic as the first charter began, and several were showing.

Yeeeah too many egos going on already.



Let's see how this first charter goes…#BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/SB0gYihHAU — Michael (@ThatLiteWalkGuy) February 4, 2025

“So…the fluster cluck has already begun and it’s not even dinner service yet. I missed you all so much Captain Jason and Crew. 🤣😭♥️✌️,” stated an X.

So…the fluster cluck has already begun and it's not even dinner service yet. I missed you all so much Captain Jason and Crew. 🤣😭♥️✌️ #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/JP8QMqN957 — GrampaLou (LuLu) (@NoEdibleGlitter) February 4, 2025

An X user claimed exhaustion from watching the Below Deck Down Under Season 3 premiere.

The elevator is breaking down already? They're going to need a bigger crew. This first episode is exhausting to watch.#BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/mYfJsahnB8 — chanél desirée 🫀❤️‍🔥 (@thebpdcrisis) February 4, 2025

A different one thinks that fan favorite Aesha Scott left the show at the right time.

Aesha got out at the right time.#BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/kJsL3gq5sy — chanél desirée 🫀❤️‍🔥 (@thebpdcrisis) February 4, 2025

The Below Deck Down Under Season 3 premiere did not disappoint. As Monsters and Critics reported, Captain Jason shared that the season blew his mind, and based on the premiere, we can see why.

What did you think of the Below Deck Down Under Season 3 premiere?

There has been a schedule change to Below Deck Down Under, which you can read about here.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.