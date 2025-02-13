Below Deck Down Under star Lara Rigby addresses crying breakdown: ‘Sometimes you are just human’

Below Deck Down Under star Lara Rigby isn’t holding back from speaking her truth about the show’s drama.

Lara has a whole different vibe than her predecessor, Aesha Scott, which hasn’t gone unnoticed by Below Deck Down Under viewers

The new chief stew broke down in her cabin on the most recent Below Deck Down Under Season 3 episode.

The moment came after several mishaps, including Lara getting stuck in the elevator while various crew members radioed her.

Even though Lara got herself together with some help from Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph, viewers still had thoughts.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

During a recent Instagram Q&A session, Lara was brutally honest about the moment before answering questions.

Below Deck Down Under star Lara Rigby addresses crying breakdown

Sharing a picture of her crying and pumping herself up in the cabin, Lara Rigby brought up her breaking down on day two of the charter season.

Lara admitted she was opening up about what happened to give Below Deck Down Under fans insight into what led to the raw moment.

The chief stew explained the state of the boat was beyond what viewers saw on-screen.

“Not everyone will understand the nightmare we had on this boat in the beginning ….. you did see the state of the galley.well imagine the rest of the boat!” she began the message.

Although she has suffered from panic attacks and anxiety in the past, it had been a while before she had one, as she did on the show. That added to her crying in her cabin.

“I haven’t suffered from panic attacks for years but the overwhelming feeling I had stepping onto this boat and the state it was in, the lack of cutlery, Clean tea towels, sinks that blocked, no ironing board, broken washing machines… the list goes on, plus cameras following me (something I really am not used to) add a dash of “have I made a huge mistake doing this” and you will find that sometimes you are just human and you can’t keep it in,” Lara expressed.

The Bravo star admitted that she has spent years keeping in her emotions, believing it showed a sign of strength to stay quiet. Lara has learned that showing emotion, especially raw ones, is the real strength of people.

Lara speaks out after having a crying moment on Below Deck Down Under. Pic credit: @misslarapara/Instagram

Lara answers more Below Deck Down Under questions

During her Q&A session, Lara received some props from fans, letting the chief stew know she’s got this. Lara took the compliment but clarified that her interior team, Brianna Duffield and Marina Marcondes de Barros, deserved credit.

The chief stew also called Captain Jason Chambers a bad influence because of his love of peanut M&Ms.

Lara also cleared the air about the guests being late for dinner when one question called out the group’s tardiness. She admitted it’s very common in the yachting world.

It was not the primary guest who requested to have dinner on the table at a certain time either. Lara also knew the food would have gotten cold, creating a nightmare for Tzarina in the galley and making the guests unhappy.

The chief stew stood by her call to wait until the guests were at the table to begin dinner service.

Lara gives more insight into Below Deck Down Under. Pic credit: @misslarapara/Instagram

Lara Rigby has no problem speaking her mind on the show. As Monsters and Critics reported, she did just that when she hit back at Tzarina for comments the chef made on Watch What Happens Live.

In other Below Deck Down Under news, the crew nights out will be a lot different on Season 3 than other Below Deck shows, and you can read all about it here.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.