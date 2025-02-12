Here’s why Below Deck Down Under Season 3 crew nights out will be different than other Below Deck shows

Below Deck Down Under Season 3 has made a major change that will make the crew nights out much different than fans are used to seeing.

The one thing Below Deck viewers can count on from the franchise is crazy crew nights out filled with alcohol.

Seriously, Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 had only alcohol-fueled drama, shenanigans, and chaos every crew night out.

Don’t expect that with the Below Deck Down Under Season 3 crew.

After what happened with Luke Jones and Margot Sisson in Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under, new protocols were imposed to keep the crew safe.

That means less alcohol for the crew members on their nights out.

Captain Jason Chambers reveals the crew drank much less on Below Deck Down Under Season 3

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, the captain explained that the crew nights out are much different this season because of the safety protocols in place following Season 2.

“I don’t know if I can say this, but there was a massive drop in alcohol intake,” he shared with the outlet.

The captain explained that Bravo’s parent company, NBCUniversal, changed the alcohol policy after the near sexual assault on Below Deck Down Under.

“It’s always been the policy of production and Bravo that the crew go out and be adults and pay for their own drinks. That’s fine. However, we monitor that,” Captain Jason stated.

For those wondering if the lack of alcohol will impact the crew drama, the captain promises that is not the case.

“They actually got a hell of a lot more content. The drama was still there. Crew still actually dropped their guard a little bit,” Bravo star expressed.

Below Deck Down Under viewers won’t see stumbling crew members who can barely walk onto the yacht or get black-out drunk.

Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under has only just begun. Make sure to tune in to see all the crew drama unfold.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.