What happened between Danni Warren and Chase Lemacks after Below Deck Sailing Yacht? Danni speaks out

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 has been over for a couple of weeks, but fans still have questions.

There wasn’t a reunion for Below Deck Sailing Yacht, which has become the norm for the hit yachting franchise.

This left fans with a lot of burning questions, especially about what happened with Danni Warren and Chase Lemacks.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Aesha Scott’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live set the rumor mill buzzing about Chase and Danni.

Soon, Chase shut down Aesha’s rumor, revealing he had moved on with his life and had a new girlfriend.

Danni defended Chase amid allegations Aesha made but did not comment on their relationship.

Now, the Bravo star has revealed what went wrong between them after Below Deck Sailing Yacht ended.

What happened between Danni Warren and Chase Lemacks after Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Speaking with FUBAR Radio, Danni dished all the dirt on her relationship with Chase. The stew admitted things got really toxic when they were dating.

“We would just fight all the time, over money. So, we didn’t have any money. It was really brutal, we couldn’t afford to eat. I was struggling with health issues and stuff,” she shared.

Danni explained that Chase was focused on work while she would be in bed dealing with her mental health issues. Eventually, she opted to go back to yachting overseas to find herself and make some cash.

“I thought, the distance would make us get better. And then it was. I mean, in my eyes we were finally a bit better. And then, one day, just out of the blue, after I sent him nudes in the morning, I got a phone call, saying I’m done with you,” Danni expressed.

Another challenge the couple faced was keeping their relationship a secret for pretty much the entire eight months they dated after the show.

Danni opens up about keeping Chase relationship a secret

Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht was filmed in the summer of 2023 but didn’t hit Bravo airwaves until the fall of 2024. Chase and Danni had to keep their romance a secret when they were together, which took a toll on them.

Danni admitted they were not allowed to be seen together because of the show. Since Chase had been on the show before, he was recognized often, making it harder to hide the relationship.

Chase also has a YouTube channel where he documents his sailing adventures, but Danni had to stay hidden when he filmed. All the hiding added a whole other layer of stress that impacted the romance.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Danni Warren has moved on from her relationship with Chase Lemacks. In fact, the stew has been living her best life as a single lady, traveling the world.

Most recently, Danni shared an Instagram Post of her in Australia having the time of her life.

What do you think of Danni’s thoughts on her relationship with Chase?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.